QMumbai: 22 Bangladeshi Nationals Held; State Questions Top Cop
1. No Papers, 22 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Mumbai
As many as 22 Bangladeshi nationals, including 10 women, were arrested from Virar area for illegal stay, police said Wednesday.
Inspector Bhaskar Pukale of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Palghar district police said the foreign nationals had been living in rented huts near Arnala Beach for at least three months, and were mostly working at construction sites and as domestic helps.
Source: The Indian Express
2. State Questions Top Cop Over Project Given to Kin’s Firm
The state home department has asked for an explanation from Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve in the controversial awarding of the project to digitise the records of Mumbai commissionerate, to the firm owned by his son and wife. Home minister Anil Deshmukh said the decision on the project would be taken after the report from the commissioner was submitted. When contacted, Barve refused to comment.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Delhi Election Debacle is Amit Shah’s Failure, Says Saamana
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) crushing defeat against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday termed it “a failure of Union home minister Amit Shah, rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP national president JP Nadda”.
The mouthpiece of the Sena, a former ally of the BJP, said AAP’s win on 62 of the 70 seats was not “surprising”.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Metro 2B MMRDA-MHADA Row Over Rehabilitation Creates Hurdle
A tussle between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) over rehabilitation of 178 tenements in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, has created a hurdle in the way of the construction of Metro 2B, which will connect DN Nagar to Mankhurd.
Three MHADA societies —Ajinkyatara housing society, Shiv premises housing society and Samarpan housing society — are located in Nehru Nagar, consisting of 120 residential tenements and 56 commercial shops.
Source: The Indian Express
5. 23% FSI and Fire-Safety Violations at Kamala Mills, Finds Civic Body
More than two years after a fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel killed 14 people, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inspection report of the premises revealed 23.24% floor space index (FSI) violations, 11.93% of which pertained to fire-safety norms.
The report, which Hindustan Times has a copy of, was submitted to municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi last week and was finalised on Tuesday.
Source: Hindustan Times