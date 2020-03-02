QMumbai: Dy CM Says No Need for Anti-CAA-NPR Resolution & More

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the new citizenship law, the proposed NRC and the NPR will not take away anybody's citizenship and flagged "misinformation" on the issue.

Addressing the convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai, he also ruled out any need to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state Legislative Assembly.

"The CAA, NRC and NPR will not take away anyone's citizenship," he said.