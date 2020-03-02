QMumbai: Dy CM Says No Need for Anti-CAA-NPR Resolution & More
1. No Need for Resolution Against CAA and NPR in House: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the new citizenship law, the proposed NRC and the NPR will not take away anybody's citizenship and flagged "misinformation" on the issue.
Addressing the convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai, he also ruled out any need to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state Legislative Assembly.
"The CAA, NRC and NPR will not take away anyone's citizenship," he said.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Back With the Ban: Drive Against Plastic Relaunched
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday re-initiated its drive against single-use plastic by taking action against 11 offenders caught using or possessing it.
The drive, which was started following environment minister Aaditya Thackeray announcement to make the state free of single-use plastic from 1 May, resulted in the collection of Rs 55,000 in fine.
The quantity of the plastic seized on was not of huge, but BMC said starting Monday the drive will start in a full swing. Unorganised establishments and hawkers who are continuing to use single-use plastic bags will be targeted during the drive.
3. Dahanu Locals Oppose Vadhavan Port; CM Promises Discussion Before Decision
After the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, another flashpoint between the Centre and Maharashtra government could be the proposed Vadhavan port in Dahanu, Palghar district. Following opposition to the project, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday assured locals that the government would discuss the plan with all stakeholders before deciding whether to give up the land required for the ₹65,000-crore port project.
Representatives from the Vadhavan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti met Thackeray on February 28 to formally register their opposition to the project as it would affect their livelihood. The delegation, led by Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit of the Shiv Sena, apprised the CM that the fishing industry and the dye-making business in the villages of Vadhvan and Chinchani would be affected by the proposed port.
4. 25-Yr-Old Held for the Third Time for Stalking Former Colleague
Amboli police arrested a 25-year-old ex-employee of a multinational investment bank for the third time on Saturday for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing his former colleague. The complainant has already filed two FIRs and a non-cognizable complaint against him.
The 21-year-old complainant and the accused used to work in the same department at the bank. In August 2019, the accused started stalking and sexually harassing her and was arrested after the woman filed a complaint.
5. AI Privatisation: 65 Co-Pilots Quit in 2019
As the national carrier, Air India, prepares for privatisation, the airline has lost a considerable number of its young pilots to other Indian carriers. In 2019, 65 of Air India’s ‘co-pilots’, who were to be promoted to the post of ‘pilot in command’, quit the airline due to uncertainty over its future. Air India spokesperson was unavailable for comment.
The government had first approved to privatise the airline in June 2017, however, it deferred its plan in May 2018, after it failed to get a buyer for the airline. Airline sources said it was due to this that there was no significant effect on pilots was observed in 2017 and 2018.