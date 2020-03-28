QMumbai: 9 New COVID-19 Cases, Daily-Wagers Marooned at Stations
1. Maharashtra: Panel Sets Norms for Releasing Prisoners
Undertrial prisoners booked for offences with maximum punishment up to seven years will be released on interim bail by furnishing personal bonds, the high-powered committee constituted in the state following the Supreme Court order on decongesting prisons has decided. Following the SC order on Monday, metropolitan courts across the state had taken suo motu cognizance and already directed the release of over 250 prisoners, including over 100 in the city.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Coronavirus Outbreak: Nine New Cases In Mumbai, Says BMC
Even as the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state rose to 153, nine new cases were reported in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, the discrepancy in the figures continued since the state health department said that there were six new cases in the city.
Civic officials stated that while six of the patients who tested positive on Friday were from the suburbs, one each of the remaining three was from Vasai, Thane and Gujarat, respectively. Five of them had a history of international travel while the rest came in contact with other COVID-19 patients.
Source: Mid Day
3. Mumbai Police Stop Burial of COVID-19 Victim Sans Laid Down Protocol
Mumbai police Wednesday had to intervene to ensure that a 64-year-old woman, who succumbed to novel coronavirus late Tuesday, was laid to rest following the laid down protocols for the burial of patients infected by the virus.
The incident came to light when the woman’s family members visited Deonar police station for obtaining a no-objection certificate for the burial Wednesday. On realising that the woman succumbed to the infection, Deonar police sent 25 people, who had either come in close contact with the woman or the body, for the COVID-19 test.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Coronavirus Outbreak: Unable To Leave For Homes, Daily-Wagers Marooned In Train Stations
Over 200 migrant daily-wage workers and some commuters stuck under the flyover at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kurla, were rescued and taken by special buses to a temporary shelter home in Chembur on Thursday.
They were unable to leave for their homes after trains shut down on March 22 due to the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, and were since living on the tracks and under the flyover.
Source: Mid Day
5. Maharashtra Cops Stop a Container Truck, Find Over 300 Migrant Workers
Maharashtra Police on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers crammed inside two container trucks which were ostensibly carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.
The shocked officials found that the workers, who hailed from Rajasthan, had chosen this surreptitious and dangerous mode of travel as they wanted to return home.
Reports of desperate migrant workers heading home amid lockdown on account of coronavirus pandemic are emerging from many parts of the country.
Source: Hindustan Times
