QMumbai: 9 New COVID-19 Cases, Daily-Wagers Marooned at Stations

Even as the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state rose to 153, nine new cases were reported in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, the discrepancy in the figures continued since the state health department said that there were six new cases in the city.

Civic officials stated that while six of the patients who tested positive on Friday were from the suburbs, one each of the remaining three was from Vasai, Thane and Gujarat, respectively. Five of them had a history of international travel while the rest came in contact with other COVID-19 patients.

Source: Mid Day