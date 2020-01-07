QMumbai: Protests Condemn JNU Attack; Fire in Kamathipura Building
1. JNU Violence: Midnight to Sunrise, Mumbai Takes Stand
The spontaneous midnight meet at the Gateway of India on that kicked off hours after a mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) continued across various parts of the city on Monday.
Students, teachers, researchers, celebrities and citizens poured out onto the streets of Mumbai condemning the attack and people continued to protest at the Gateway of India throughout the day . About 600 people joined a rally from nearby Hutatma Chowk to Gateway later in the day.
Condemning the incident, Aisha Kadar, general secretary, Tata Institute of Social Sciences Students’ Union said, “It has been more than 70 days that students have been protesting against fee hike. They were planning a march against the HRD ministry on Monday. After what the JNU students have faced, we fear for our lives and those of others who raise their voice. It is nice to see students fight for each other now and voicing their dissent. What happened on Sunday night was a one-sided state-sponsored violence.”
2. 8 Hurt in Fire in Kamathipura Building
At least eight people were injured in a fire in a residential-commercial structure in Kamathipura on Monday, 7 January. The injured are stable and have been discharged. The structure partially collapsed during the fire.
The fire broke out in the ground-plus-one storey Cheena building around 9 am Bystanders and neighbours rescued eight people soon after. The fire brigade categorised it as a level III (medium) fire and sent 10 fire engines to the site.
The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations and household articles in a leather warehouse in about 2,500 square feet on the first floor and a clothes warehouse on the ground floor.
3. Uddhav Thackarey to Meet Industry Leaders Today, Discuss $1-Trillion Economy Goal
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with captains of industry on Tuesday to discuss measures for industrial growth and work towards making Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy by 2025.
The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at state guesthouse Sahayadri, will be attended by Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, Mahindra&Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej, JSW Group chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal, Kotak Mahindra Bank vice-chairman and managing director Uday Kotak, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania and Bharat Forge chairman and managing director Baba Kalyani, among others. The meeting will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express Debut Run on 19 January: 70% Seats Booked
Indian Railways’ first privately-operated train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, Tejas Express, has received a good response from passengers, ahead of its commercial run on 19 January.
As on Sunday, the 736-seater Tejas Express has witnessed 70% (501 seats) occupancy, after the booking was opened on 27 December last year, officials from the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials said.
According to officials, the response is more from passengers booking from Ahmedabad. One of the factors for the higher occupancy from Gujarat could likely be due to the train timings, IRCTC said. The outstation train will commence its journey at 6.40am from Ahmedabad and reach Mumbai Central at 01.10pm on six days of the week, barring Thursdays.
5. Severed Head Found on Railway Tracks in Kurla
A severed head, believed to be of the woman whose torso was found in Ghatkopar last month, was found in Kurla.
The body, with its lower legs and head missing, was found near Kirol Village close to Vidyavihar on 30 December, while the legs were found a day later in the same locality.
Police officials said the head was found on the railway tracks close to the Kurla stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. The police suspect it was thrown on the tracks from a bridge passing overhead, late on Saturday.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)