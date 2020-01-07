QMumbai: Protests Condemn JNU Attack; Fire in Kamathipura Building

The spontaneous midnight meet at the Gateway of India on that kicked off hours after a mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) continued across various parts of the city on Monday.

Students, teachers, researchers, celebrities and citizens poured out onto the streets of Mumbai condemning the attack and people continued to protest at the Gateway of India throughout the day . About 600 people joined a rally from nearby Hutatma Chowk to Gateway later in the day.

Condemning the incident, Aisha Kadar, general secretary, Tata Institute of Social Sciences Students’ Union said, “It has been more than 70 days that students have been protesting against fee hike. They were planning a march against the HRD ministry on Monday. After what the JNU students have faced, we fear for our lives and those of others who raise their voice. It is nice to see students fight for each other now and voicing their dissent. What happened on Sunday night was a one-sided state-sponsored violence.”