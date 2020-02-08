QMumbai: 300 Booked for Anti-CAA Protests; Western Railway Block

Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday told the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai had demanded Rs 50 lakh to not depose against her.

Indrani, who was arguing before the court for her bail, claimed Rai told her “Mein kuch nahi boloonga” (I will not say anything). She said when she refused to pay Rai, he reduced the amount to Rs 15 lakh, and later to Rs 10 lakh. When the court questioned how this was possible as she was in jail, Indrani said, “I could’ve promised him the pay. I told him to say whatever he wants.” Indrani also submitted that her interaction with Rai was possible as they were brought to the court in the same vehicle.

(Source: Hindustan Times)