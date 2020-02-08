QMumbai: 300 Booked for Anti-CAA Protests; Western Railway Block
1. Mumbai Bagh Anti-CAA Protest: 300 Nagpada Protesters Booked
The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case against 300 people in Nagpada, who have been on an indefinite protest since January 26 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The move came after the civic body allegedly complained that it was unable to repair roads due to the protest.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) Veeresh Prabhu said the FIR has been registered against unknown people. “On Friday evening, a BMC official came to the Nagpada police station and complained against the ongoing protest,” he added.
2. Six-Hour Block on WR to Dismantle British Era RO
Commuters on the Western line should brace for a major delay as the railways will carry out an eight-hour block from Saturday night to dismante a British-era road overbridge. No trains will operate between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations between 10:15 pm on Saturday and 6:15 am on Sunday as the Frere road overbridge on Grant Road will be pulled down. During the block, 136 suburban trains will terminated/originate from Mumbai Central.
3. Sheena Bora Murder Case: Driver Demanded Rs 50 Lakh to Not Depose Against Me, Says Indrani
Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday told the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai had demanded Rs 50 lakh to not depose against her.
Indrani, who was arguing before the court for her bail, claimed Rai told her “Mein kuch nahi boloonga” (I will not say anything). She said when she refused to pay Rai, he reduced the amount to Rs 15 lakh, and later to Rs 10 lakh. When the court questioned how this was possible as she was in jail, Indrani said, “I could’ve promised him the pay. I told him to say whatever he wants.” Indrani also submitted that her interaction with Rai was possible as they were brought to the court in the same vehicle.
4. Police Foil Robbery at Finance Company Office, Save Valuables Worth Rs 3 Crore
The Waliv police have managed to foil a robbery at the Muthoot Finance company’s Naigaon branch in the wee hours of Thursday. Though valuables worth Rs 3 crore were saved and the police arrested two of the three robbers, the third escaped after attacking two constables.
According to police sources, the three burglars bored a hole through the wall of the Muthoot Finance office situated in Vasai east around 2.30 am, and entered it. When they were trying to break open the safe, the alarm sounded. A patrolling police team rushed to the spot after hearing the alarm. They were attacked with the broken pieces and bricks from the wall that the thieves had bored through.
5. CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Car Shed Relocation With Aarey Activists
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet the environmentalists behind the Save Aarey movement before taking a decision on whether to move the Metro 3 car shed from Aarey Colony. A cabinet minister from the Shiv Sena said the CM would take the views of the activists into consideration, and might even as the committee that was formed to look into the issue to speak to them. According to the minister, Environment and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray will also attend the meeting.
