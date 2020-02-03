QMumbai: Won’t Allow NRC in Maharashtra, Says CM & More
1. Will Not Allow NRC in Maharashtra: CM
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, said that he will not allow the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in Maharashtra. The Sena chief, however, defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying it was not about taking away people’s citizenship rights.
A video clip of the interview was released on Sunday, and part one of the three-part interview will appear in Saamana on Monday. Thackeray’s support to the CAA could lead to issues within the three-party government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP have already objected to the amendment.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Former BJP Min’s Remark on Tehsildar Sparks Political Row
Former BJP minister Babanrao Lonikar sparked a controversy for his offensive comments on a woman officer.
While addressing his party workers, at an event organised at Karhala village, on Saturday, Lonikar said, “If farmers want the aid of ₹25,000 from the state government, should we plan the biggest morcha here [in Partur, Marathwada]. All sarpanchs should take responsibility to bring people. If zilla parisad and panchayat samiti members also decide to join us, then we can organise the biggest march in the state.”
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Mumbai: Nagpada’s Anti-CAA Protest Enters Day 7
Women sang songs,chanted slogans and performed skits into the seventh day of their sit-in against CAA, NRC and NPR at Nagpada on Sunday. While a day before on Saturday, a section of the organisers had decided to call off the protest, some others continued with their sit-in and were subsequently joined by a large number of woman activists by evening.
The boundary wall of the adjoining building was covered with posters of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Rani Laxmibai. Another poster with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to turn his attention towards “Mumbai Baug” created by women has also been put up.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Mumbai: No Parade, Preamble Read at Annual LGBT Pride Gathering
Thousands thronged Azad Maidan for the annual LGBT Pride Parade, which was held minus the parade, on Saturday afternoon.
The organisers, Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM), had to shift to Azad Maidan — the designated protest venue in the city — after the Mumbai Police refused to give it permission to hold the parade at August Kranti Maidan. The QAM, instead, organised performances and talks by 30 speakers from diverse backgrounds. The event ended with the people gathered reading the Preamble of the Constitution.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Police Prevent Suicide After Goregaon Man Tweets at Them
The police on Sunday prevented a suicide by talking a 39-year-old Goregaon resident out of the drastic decision.
The man, Nilesh Bedekar, had tweeted at the Mumbai Police handle, saying, “I am going to commit suicide, so please tell me the punishment for this crime.” Policeman Sameer Salve, who was on duty, requested Mr. Bedekar to share his contact details.
Source: The Hindu
