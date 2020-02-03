QMumbai: Won’t Allow NRC in Maharashtra, Says CM & More

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, said that he will not allow the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in Maharashtra. The Sena chief, however, defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying it was not about taking away people’s citizenship rights.

A video clip of the interview was released on Sunday, and part one of the three-part interview will appear in Saamana on Monday. Thackeray’s support to the CAA could lead to issues within the three-party government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP have already objected to the amendment.

Source: Hindustan Times