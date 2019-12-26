QMumbai: Cong Asks Dept Exchange Ahead of Cabinet Expansion & More

After Shiv Sena workers shaved a man’s head in Wadala for making derogatory comments about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, party leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday urged Sainiks to remain calm and restrained while dealing with “trolls” and not take the law in their hands.

Aaditya, in a social media post, said that he “learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister’s effort to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)”. “Law and order is a subject of the police and shouldn’t be taken into anyone’s hands,” he remarked.

(Source: The Indian Express)