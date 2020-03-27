QMumbai: 2 More COVID-19 Deaths; 11,000 Prisoners to be Released
1. Maharashtra: 2 More Deaths, Private Doctor Tests Positive
Two women infected with COVID-19 passed away in the last 48 hours, taking the death toll in the state to five. Thursday saw eight new cases being reported and the number of infected people reaching 130.
Samples of a 65-year-old woman from a Deonar chawl tested positive on Wednesday night after she passed away at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital. She suffered a heart attack and acute respiratory distress syndrome. She is the fourth person to die from COVID-19 in Maharashtra.
Source: The Indian Express
2. 11,000 Prisoners to be Released in Maharashtra Amid COVID-19 Prevention Measures
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday evening announced that as part of COVID-19 prevention measures, the prison department will release 11,000 prisoners one-third of the 36,000 prison population from over 50 state prisons in the next few days.
Deshmukh said that those being released would include inmates behind bars for offences with punishment up to seven years.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Govt Nod for 19 More Coronavirus Testing Facilities Across State
The Central government on Thursday granted permission to start coronavirus testing facilities at eight private laboratories and 11 government institutions across Maharashtra. The state currently has testing facilities is at only three places — Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur.
State medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said the decision to increase facilities will help take the testing capacity up to 4,000 persons a day. Deshmukh said the state government is trying to further enhance the capacity for testing “to be ready to deal with any emergency”.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. In Mumbai, Shops Selling Essential Goods Can Operate 24/7
To reduce crowding in shops selling essential commodities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said all such shops were allowed to operate for 24 hours every day. They have, however, been asked to adhere to social distancing measures and ensure sanitation and cleanliness.
Uddhav held a review meeting at Varsha Bungalow, the chief minister’s residence, with senior bureaucrats to take stock of the situation.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Face Strict Action if You Evict Doctors or Health Workers: Maharashtra Government on Coronavirus Outbreak
State government has threatened housing societies and flat owners with strict action if they evict doctors or health workers from the premises during the Covid-19 pandemic. The diktat has been issued after the government received numerous complaints from doctors engaged in the treatment of coronavirus-affected people.
Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta directed the administration to issue the circular to authorities on Thursday to take action for ill-treatment to doctors and health workers.
Source: Hindustan Times