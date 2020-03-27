QMumbai: 2 More COVID-19 Deaths; 11,000 Prisoners to be Released

Two women infected with COVID-19 passed away in the last 48 hours, taking the death toll in the state to five. Thursday saw eight new cases being reported and the number of infected people reaching 130.

Samples of a 65-year-old woman from a Deonar chawl tested positive on Wednesday night after she passed away at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital. She suffered a heart attack and acute respiratory distress syndrome. She is the fourth person to die from COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

