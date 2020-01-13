QMumbai: Maharashtra’s Marathi Push Back in Focus & More
1. Maharashtra’s Marathi Push Comes Back in Focus
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday questioned if the steps being taken by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on increasing the usage of Marathi language in the state would be implemented effectively. In his weekly column in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut stated that the “winds” for a Marathi-push were “expected” to blow after the new government came to power as chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, had taken up the “fight” for the “pride of Marathi people”.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Government Orders Probe Against Mumbai School For Inviting BJP Leaders to Interact With Students on CAA
INVITING BJP leaders to talk to its students and teachers about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has put a Matunga-based school in a spot. Describing the incident as a “shameless attempt to politically influence young and innocent minds,” School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad ordered a probe into the incident Saturday.
On January 10, Shree Dayanand Balak, Balika Vidyalaya and Junior College, which is run by the Arya Samaj, had organised an hour-long programme on a public ground next to the school campus.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Milk Prices Set to Rise by ₹2/Litre
Less than a month since a tariff hike, milk prices are set to rise by at least ₹2 for each litre from this week.
The price hike comes against the backdrop of the state facing a shortage of milk owing to decrease in production and farmers preferring to sell their existing produce at higher rates.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Maharashtra Police Tops Corruption Complaints List
The Maharashtra Police department has the most corruption complaints against it among 44 state government departments in the bribery list released for 2019 by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). This is for the first time after 2013 that the department earned the dubious distinction of making it to the top of the bribery list.
The revenue department is second in ACB’s bribery list. The bribery complaints against the department were the second-highest since 2014.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Temperature to Gradually Drop Around Jan 16, 17, Says IMD
After two days of warm weather, the temperature is expected to gradually drop in northern Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and northern Konkan, IMD said on Sunday. The temperature is likely to go down further around January 16 and 17. According to the 48-hours forecast, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to go down to 18 degree Celsius.
Source: The Indian Express
