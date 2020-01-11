QMumbai: Vijay Wadettiwar Takes Charge, Shiv Sena Mega Event

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has ordered Mumbai Police to return to a deceased police hawaldar’s family Rs 6.11 lakh, which the department had recovered from them in 2017 after discovering that the hawaldar was being paid the salary of a constable.

The Tribunal added that the police department was responsible for failing to notice for 25 years that it had been paying the policeman excessively.

The hawaldar, Sunil Awale, was due to retire in 2021 but passed away in June 2017. It was only when the police’s accounts department was preparing Awale’s pension papers that officials perused his service book and discovered that ever since he joined the force in 1992, he was being paid the salary of a police constable, the rank above him.

(Source: The Indian Express)