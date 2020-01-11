QMumbai: Vijay Wadettiwar Takes Charge, Shiv Sena Mega Event
Shiv Sena Mega Event to Celebrate ‘Fulfilment of Promise to Balasaheb’
On the birth anniversary of its late founder on January 23, the Shiv Sena will organise a mega gathering in Mumbai to celebrate the fulfilment of a promise made by party chief Uddhav Thackeray to Balasaheb Thackeray of having a Sena chief minister in the state.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 29th chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on November 28. Uddhav, the youngest son of Balasaheb, is the first member of the Thackeray family to be the chief minister of the state.
(Source: The Indian Express)
Return Rs 6.11 lakh Recovered from Cop’s Family, MAT Tells Mumbai Police
The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has ordered Mumbai Police to return to a deceased police hawaldar’s family Rs 6.11 lakh, which the department had recovered from them in 2017 after discovering that the hawaldar was being paid the salary of a constable.
The Tribunal added that the police department was responsible for failing to notice for 25 years that it had been paying the policeman excessively.
The hawaldar, Sunil Awale, was due to retire in 2021 but passed away in June 2017. It was only when the police’s accounts department was preparing Awale’s pension papers that officials perused his service book and discovered that ever since he joined the force in 1992, he was being paid the salary of a police constable, the rank above him.
(Source: The Indian Express)
Mumbai Gets Breathless And Late With Western Railway's Automatic Train Doors
Suffocationtion and delay — this is what automatic door-closing in non-AC locals will result in as per the four-day trial held between Churchgate and Virar. Three coaches of a local were fitted with automatic closing-doors and trials were conducted between January 2 and 5 in an experimental move to curb commuters falling from trains.
A report prepared by the railways observed that the closed doors delay the train by a few minutes and cause the carbon dioxide levels to rise due to lack of ventilation. It also noted that the coaches had less illumination.
(Source: Mid Day)
Reluctant Vijay Wadettiwar Takes Charge Of Department
Upset over not being given a more important charge, Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar began work on Friday after being assured that he would get the relief and rehabilitation department in addition to some other subjects that were allocated to him in the recent Cabinet expansion. But the party's woes don't seem to have ended as some other ministers are unhappy over the districts allotted to them for guardianship.
Wadettiwar was missing from the scene since the Cabinet expansion for six days as he skipped Cabinet meetings and a special one-way sitting of the legislature early this week.
(Source: Mid Day)
No FIR Filed Over Triple Talaq, Mumbai Top Cop Gets Notice
In a first, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has intervened in a triple talaq case, taking suo motu cognizance after the police allegedly refused to register an FIR despite the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
The commission, through a notice to the Mumbai Police commissioner on January 1, has asked for an inquiry into the matter. It has questioned the police why an FIR was not lodged despited repeated visits by a 34-year-old woman to the BKC police station since August 2019. The commission will hear the matter on January 18.
(Source: The Indian Express)
