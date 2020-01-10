QMumbai: Youth Teaching How to Protest, Says Bombay HC & More

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that the younger generation was teaching everyone how to protest peacefully. A division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice R I Chagla was hearing a petition filed by NGO Wecom Trust seeking restriction on use of Shivaji Park in Dadar for non-sporting activities.

“Nowadays, members of the civil society have started assembling and protesting peacefully and they have realised that this makes their voice stronger,” Justice Dharmadhikari said. He added, “The younger generation is teaching us that. All the seniors should understand that.”

(Source: The Indian Express)