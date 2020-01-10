QMumbai: Youth Teaching How to Protest, Says Bombay HC & More
1. Youth Teaching How to Protest: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that the younger generation was teaching everyone how to protest peacefully. A division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice R I Chagla was hearing a petition filed by NGO Wecom Trust seeking restriction on use of Shivaji Park in Dadar for non-sporting activities.
“Nowadays, members of the civil society have started assembling and protesting peacefully and they have realised that this makes their voice stronger,” Justice Dharmadhikari said. He added, “The younger generation is teaching us that. All the seniors should understand that.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Global Slowdown Is a Reality, Must Fight It, Says Thackeray
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday acknowledged that there is a global slowdown and that leading corporate heads should fight it.
While inaugurating MahaExpo2020 in Aurangabad, the CM also announced that a mega food park and a skill development centre will be set up in Bidkin and Shendra, respectively, in Aurangabad district.
Thackeray, in a barb aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also said that while “politicians are good at setting houses on fire, lighting gas in a home by providing employment is tough”.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Saamana Backs Mehek Prabhu, Says BJP Needs Counselling
The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, saying they needed “counselling”.
The Sena through the editorial backed Mehek Prabhu, the woman who held a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during the protests held at Gateway of India in the aftermath of the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. It said she had already clarified her actions, despite which the BJP attacked her.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Gandhi’s Non-Violence Is the Only Way Forward, Says Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has called for opposing the Central government’s dictatorial policies with Mahatma Gandhi’s way of non-violence.
“What happened at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is being condemned across the country. The government’s dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhiji’s way of non-violence,” Mr. Pawar said on Thursday, adding the violence at JNU has hurt sentiments of the students’ community.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Country’s First Semi-AC Local: Meeting to Decide Composition of Coaches on January 15
Four months after an AC rake arrived and lay idle on the Western Railway (WR) yard, a meeting has been called on January 15 by the Railway Board to decide the coach composition of the country’s first semi-AC local. This move comes after WR officials did not agree to the design finalised by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which asked railways to have six-AC and six non-AC coaches.
The approved RDSO coach composition of 6-6 coaches would lead to severe overcrowding, a senior officer from WR said. “Considering the present ridership, the six-AC coaches which have less than half passengers of the non-AC coaches. This would lead to overcrowding on one end of the platform as well as on the bridges for passengers to enter and exit the station,” he said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
