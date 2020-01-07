QBullet: India Stands With JNU Students; Delhi to Vote on 8 Feb
1. Students Stand with JNU
Thousands of students in universities and colleges across India came together on Monday to protest against an attack by masked assailants in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), amid mounting criticism of the administration and city police for failing to stop the goons from barging into the campus and engaging in violence for three hours.
Students from Mumbai to Kolkata and Chandigarh to Chennai spilled out onto the streets in support of JNU students and teachers who were assaulted on the south Delhi campus Sunday evening, even as the city police waited outside the gate.
More than 24 hours after the attack, no arrests had been made and police only filed an FIR against unknown persons.
2. Delhi To Vote On 8 Feb, Verdict On 11 Feb
The gong has been struck for a three-way showdown between AAP, BJP and Congress with the Election Commission announcing Assembly polls in Delhi for 8 February even as turmoil over violence during anti-CAA protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and Sunday’s attack on JNU students roils politics.
The results, despite a usually limited role of “national” issues in state polls, will be seen as a verdict on recent incidents that have seen BJP and its opponents clash over allegations of “majoritarianism” and “intolerance” with regard to violence on campuses and legislations like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Electioneering promises to be heated and hectic as CM Arvind Kejriwal looks to retain the AAP fort after finishing behind Congress in the LS polls. For BJP, the challenge is to regain a turf it held only once and reverse a trend of setbacks in state polls where regional and local factors seem to prevail over national issues.
3. 13 Jan Hearing for Sabarimala Matter in Court
A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear at least 60 review petitions challenging the 2018 verdict of the apex court in the Sabarimala temple entry case from 13 January, a notice published on the Supreme Court website said.
The composition of the bench was, however, not disclosed.
On 28 September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra struck down a rule barring entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 years into the Sabarimala temple.
4. Iran Will Never Have a Nuke, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday, 6 January, to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a day after Tehran announced the suspension of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal. Hours before, he threatened Iraq with sanctions if it expelled US forces, as called for by its Parliament, without paying compensation for the “extraordinarily expensive” airbase built and operated there by Americans.
Trump also defended his earlier threat to attack Iranian cultural assets as a reprisal if Tehran carried out any strike on American people or assets in the aftermath of the killing of top military commander Qassem Soleimani.
“IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” Trump wrote on Twitter without elaborating on his remark.
5. Kids Not in NRC Won’t be Separated from Kin: Govt
Children excluded from the National Register of Citizens in Assam, despite one of their parents figuring in the final NRC, will not be separated from their families till their appeals are finally decided by foreigners tribunals, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday.
The Centre’s response, through attorney general K K Venugopal, was recorded by a bench of CJI S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The AG gave the clarification after petitioner’s counsel Kapil Sibal said that children, excluded from the NRC despite inclusion of their parents’ names, should not be dragged to detention centres.
6. ‘CAA Campaign Got Over 53 Lakh Calls of Support’: Amit Shah
BJP president and home minister Amit Shah on Monday said the party’s outreach on the Citizenship Amendment Act received a huge response with the ‘missed call’ campaign registering around 53 lakh verified calls barely in three days since its launch.
“Over 52.72 lakh verified calls have been received so far in favour of CAA. The total calls are 68 lakh of which there are some repeats and some unverified,” Shah told TOI while laying the foundation for a cycle walk project here.
To drum up support for the new citizenship law, Shah asked each person in the audience to dial 8866288662, the phone number for BJP’s drive on CAA. “Those dialling the number would deliver their message of support directly to PM Narendra Modi,” he told the crowd.
7. Income Tax Relief for Middle Class & Incentives for New Home Buyers Likely
The Finance Ministry is likely to provide income tax relief to the middle class in the upcoming Union Budget 2020-21, according to two senior government officials.
A series of discussions have been held within the government to promote economic growth and a reduction in the tax burden is seen as having a direct impact on boosting consumption.
An official said the Finance Ministry is learnt to have firmed up plans under which the tax adjustment is likely to be planned in a manner that the effective tax burden of the middle class effectively comes down by about 10 percent of their overall tax outgo for the year.
8. West Asia Fears: Sensex, Rupee Tank, Petrol Soars
Stock markets took their biggest hit in six months, retail prices of fuel were at its highest in more than a year and the rupee took a beating on Monday as fears of a wider conflict in West Asia in the aftermath of the killing of an Iranian general by American drones drove up fuel prices and forced investors to shift to safer options.
The Sensex fell 788 points to end at 40,676.63, while the Nifty tanked 233.60 points to close at 11,993 on Monday.The price of gold in Delhi shot up to an all-time high of ₹41,730 per 10 gram.
The price of petrol, which was hiked by 15 paisa, was at ₹75.69/litre — a level not seen since November, 2018. This was a consequence of rising crude oil prices, which also dragged down the rupee since oil imports have a bearing on the currency.
9. 2 More Missing in Australia Fires Even as Rain Brings Some Relief
Two more people were missing in remote parts of New South Wales state as rain and cooler temperatures brought some measure of relief on Monday to Australian communities battling wildfires.
But the rain was also making it challenging for fire crews to complete strategic burns as they tried to prepare for higher temperatures that have been forecast for later in the week.
More than 135 bushfires were still burning across Australia’s most populous state, including almost 70 that were uncontained. The Rural Fire Service is warning the rain won’t put out the largest and most dangerous blazes before conditions deteriorate again this week.
