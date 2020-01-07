QBullet: India Stands With JNU Students; Delhi to Vote on 8 Feb

Thousands of students in universities and colleges across India came together on Monday to protest against an attack by masked assailants in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), amid mounting criticism of the administration and city police for failing to stop the goons from barging into the campus and engaging in violence for three hours.

Students from Mumbai to Kolkata and Chandigarh to Chennai spilled out onto the streets in support of JNU students and teachers who were assaulted on the south Delhi campus Sunday evening, even as the city police waited outside the gate.

More than 24 hours after the attack, no arrests had been made and police only filed an FIR against unknown persons.