QBullet: Mob Attacks JNU Students; Shah Promotes CAA in Delhi
1. JNU Students, Teachers Hurt in Mob Attack
Groups of masked men armed with sticks, rods and hammers stormed Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening and attacked students and teachers, triggering waves of condemnation and forcing the city police to set up a high-level inquiry later in the night.
Videos and television visuals showed men in jeans and shirts, with strips of cloth covering their faces, vandalise hostel rooms and common areas, hurl stones and hit students with sticks on the south Delhi campus.
At least 23 students and teachers were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with injuries from the violence that began around 6pm after a demonstration against hikes in hostel and academic fees.
2. Amit Shah Leads CAA Outreach in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fresh attack on the Opposition on Sunday, accusing Congress leaders of inciting violence, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out a door-to-door campaign in the national capital to reach out to people over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Protests have continued across the country against the legislation since Parliament approved it on 11 December. CAA proposes to ease citizenship for minorities from three Muslim-majority countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Several opposition parties have alleged that the law is divisive and against India’s secular values because it differentiates among people on the basis of religion. Shah led the BJP’s 10-day door-to-door campaign over CAA, with other top leaders of the party reaching out to people across the country on a day protests were seen in the national capital, Bengaluru and other cities. The BJP president visited houses in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the amended law while also distributing pamphlets.
3. Pak Sikh Shopping for His Wedding Shot Dead in Peshawar
A young Pakistani Sikh who had recently returned to the country from abroad for his wedding was killed late Saturday evening by unknown gunmen in Peshawar, police confirmed on Sunday. The killing comes days after a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib near Lahore.
Parvinder Singh (25) had come to Peshawar from his native Chakesar town, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district, to shop for his wedding, which was to take place next month.
Harmeet Singh, his elder brother and a journalist by profession, said Parvinder ran a small business in Malaysia and had arrived last month. “Last night, one of the assailants called from Parvinder’s phone and said they had killed him,” Harmeet said, adding he had immediately informed the police. “We (minorities) are very vulnerable. Police stations do not register our complaints unless they receive orders from their top bosses.”
4. Trump Threatens to Bomb 52 Cultural Sites in Iran if Tehran Hits US Assets
Donald Trump has warned that he is ready to bomb sites important to Iranian culture if Tehran retaliates in protest against top Iranian general’s assassination, which the US President ordered earlier this week.
The US President raised the stakes in his confrontation with Iran to unprecedented levels. “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” Trump said in a set of tweets posted on Saturday evening.
5. Not Pursuing Chairmanship, Says Cyrus Mistry
Cyrus Mistry, the former head of Tata Sons Ltd, will not pursue chairmanship of the India’s biggest conglomerate or directorship at the group companies even after winning a court case against his ouster, he said in a statement.
Mistry is not seeking to be a director of group companies, he said in an emailed statement on Sunday.
Mistry, whose family owns about 18% of Tata Sons, will instead seek more rights for minority shareholders in the group, he said.
6. SP Announces ₹5L Each to Kin of Those Killed in UP Clashes
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced on Sunday financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of people killed in the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh on 19 and 20 December.
Yadav made the announcement after visiting the residence of Mohammad Wakil, who was killed during an anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on 19 December. “He (Wakil) was not involved in the agitation. The government should probe as to whose bullet hit him. They (police) have the post-mortem report now.”
“All the people killed during the violence died after they were hit by gun shots fired by cops.”
7. Three More Infants Die at Kota Hospital, Toll 110
Three more infants have died at Kota’s J K Lon hospital, taking the death toll to 110 in the past 36 days. The fresh deaths came amid reports that the head of the hospital’s paediatric department, Amritlal Bairwa, had been replaced but the hospital authorities denied it. The infant deaths since early December have revealed that at least 50% of life-saving equipment at the hospital was lying defunct but also highlighted an acute shortage of staff.
8. Shah Clears the Air, But Still No CM Candidate
Sounding the poll bugle for the Assembly elections, BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday said the party will form the next government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though sources had earlier said that Shah may announce BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, his statement put an end to the speculation as to who would be the CM face in the capital.
Addressing the party’s booth-level convention in a packed Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Shah said, “Looking at the enthusiasm of party workers from 13,750 polling booths, I can assure that BJP will form the next government in Delhi under the leadership of Narendra Modi.” He added that he himself would be addressing small mohalla meetings.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had been challenging BJP to declare its CM candidate. It had also put up hoardings across the city naming several senior party functionaries as BJP’s probable candidates for the coveted post.
9. ‘Not My Vision’: Imran on Gurdwara Attack
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the recent incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib, saying that it goes against his “vision” and his government.
Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born. On Friday, a mob in Pakistan surrounded gurdwara and threatened to occupy it, if some people detained in connection with the alleged forcible conversion of a Sikh woman were not released.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Khan highlighted that the incident was “against his vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary”.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
