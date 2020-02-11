QCrime: Youth Booked for Rape; Case for Gargi Incident Filed

Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha leader Munesh Godara, who was allegedly shot dead on Saturday night by her husband Sunil — a private security officer and a former Armyman — had suffered domestic violence and abuse for several years, her family alleged on Monday.

Sunil Jhakkar, brother of 35-year-old Munesh, said that after marrying Sunil Godara, Munesh never managed to lead a ‘normal married life’ as her husband often used to beat her.

(Source: The Times of India)