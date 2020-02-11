QCrime: Youth Booked for Rape; Case for Gargi Incident Filed
1. ‘Murdered BJP Neta Faced Domestic Violence’
Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha leader Munesh Godara, who was allegedly shot dead on Saturday night by her husband Sunil — a private security officer and a former Armyman — had suffered domestic violence and abuse for several years, her family alleged on Monday.
Sunil Jhakkar, brother of 35-year-old Munesh, said that after marrying Sunil Godara, Munesh never managed to lead a ‘normal married life’ as her husband often used to beat her.
2. Youth Booked for Rape in Ghaziabad
A youth has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and threatening to make her objectionable photographs viral on social media, police said in Delhi on Monday.
Police said the woman stated in her complaint that she had met Deepak at a birthday party after which they became friends on Facebook.
3. 4 Days Later, Cops File Case Over Gargi Fest Molestation
Four days after a group of men allegedly barged into the annual cultural festival of Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College and misbehaved with its students, the police on Monday registered a case of molestation, trespassing, and sexual harassment against the men who are yet to be identified.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said an FIR was registered against unknown persons following a complaint from the college principal. Investigators will probe how outsiders entered the campus despite the college deploying private security guards, he said.
4. Teacher Set on Fire by Stalker Dies in Nagpur Hospital
A 24-year-old college teacher who was set on fire by a stalker in Maharashtra’s Wardha district last week, died on Monday, the hospital where she was admitted said in a statement.
On 3 February, the woman was on her way to work when 27-year-old Vikesh Nagrale poured petrol on her and set her on fire. She suffered 40% burn injuries, Orange City Hospital said.
5. Man Killed As 18-Yr-Old Rams Car Into Motorcycle
A 30-year-old gardener was killed after a car driven by an 18-year-old college student, who did not have a driving licence, rammed into his motorcycle near Kurgaon village, Boisar on Monday morning, police said.
All five occupants of the car, students who had allegedly bunked college after one of them borrowed the vehicle from a friend, suffered injuries and were hospitalised, police said. Near Kurgaon village, around 7:15 am, Sharma lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into Wavre’s bike, killing him instantly. The car turned turtle and hit a roadside tree, said police. The biker, Laxman Wavre, died on the spot, while the car overturned on impact and crashed into a roadside tree, police said.
