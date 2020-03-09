QMumbai: BMC on Coronavirus Alert; TISS Campus Activities ‘Curbed’
1. Corona Alert: BMC Tracks 537 Who Returned From Virus-Hit Countries
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully tracked 537 Mumbai-based passengers who returned from trips to countries affected by the new coronavirus. Of the 537, 123 were suspected to have contracted the virus. While the test results of 114 of them were found to be negative, results of nine passengers are awaited, according to the civic health department.
Recently, the BMC had approached the Central government to get details of the passengers, who had come via Delhi.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Activities on TISS Campus ‘Curbed’, Say Students’ Body; Admin Claims ‘Put on Hold Till Semester End’
he Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) administration Wednesday denied the students’ union a permission to host the launch of author Sudhanva Deshpande’s book ‘Halla Bol’, based on playwright Safdar Hashmi, and a performance by ‘Jana Natya Manch’ scheduled for March 6
In the last two months, the TISS administration has disallowed or put on hold more than 10 events organised by students on the campus.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Yamraj Would Have Resigned Seeing Delhi Riots, Says Sanjay Raut
Taking a dig at the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday termed the Delhi riots as “terrible” and that Yamraj would have resigned seeing the deaths in the riots.
“The lives of hundreds of people were destroyed in it and destitute children are looking for their past and future in the ashes. If this picture is not paining the politicians, they should declare themselves as the heir of Yamraj. Looking at the bloodbath and deaths in Delhi riots, Lord Yama could have become restless and resigned from his post. This picture of our country is terrible,” said Raut, in his weekly column Rokhthok in party mouthpiece Saamana.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Nagpur E-way: MSRDC Puts Leasing of Plots on Hold
A slump in the real-estate sector has hit the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) plans of monetising its prime plots by raising funds for the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway. It has decided to put the process of leasing them on hold for some time.
The MSRDC, in August 2019, had floated an expression of interest to lease the 1.54-acre prime plot on Nepean Sea Road for 60 years. The plan was to lease pockets of land along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Bandra for raising money.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. BMC Officials Took Bribe for Issuing Hawker Licences: Union
Alleging corrupt practices during the process of approving hawkers’ names in Ghatkopar, the hawkers’ union of the area has demanded an inquiry against officials of the licence department of the BMC. The union claimed that officials had deleted 242 names, citing documentation issues; however, these were later approved by the Zone VI (Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund) Town Vending Committee (TVC).
Source: The Indian Express
