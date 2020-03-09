QMumbai: BMC on Coronavirus Alert; TISS Campus Activities ‘Curbed’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully tracked 537 Mumbai-based passengers who returned from trips to countries affected by the new coronavirus. Of the 537, 123 were suspected to have contracted the virus. While the test results of 114 of them were found to be negative, results of nine passengers are awaited, according to the civic health department.

Recently, the BMC had approached the Central government to get details of the passengers, who had come via Delhi.

Source: Hindustan Times