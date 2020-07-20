Latest News: 3 Dead, 8 Missing in Cloud Burst in Uttarakhand
3 Dead, 8 Missing in Cloud Burst in Uttarakhand
At least three people in the Madkot village of Uttarakhand lost their lives while 8 people from a neighbouring village are missing following a cloud burst, ANI reported quoting Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande. A rescue team is present at the spot.
2 Sharpshooters of Wanted Gangster Arrested in Delhi
Two sharpshooters of Ajay Barwala gang have been arrested by the Delhi Police. Two country-made pistols and four live cartridges have been recovered. The police had reportedly found that they were planning to commit a murder in Vijay Vihar Police Station area. Further investigation is underway.
