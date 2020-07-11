At least 8 Killed in Landslides Due to Rain in Arunachal Pradesh
In one incident in Papua Pare district’s Tigdo village a family of four, including a baby, was buried alive.
At least eight people were killed on Friday, 10 July, in two separate incidents of landslides which were triggered by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh.
In one incident in Papua Pare district’s Tigdo village a family of four, including a baby, was buried alive as a landslide hit their house, reported The Indian Express.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to condole the deaths and wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said that the government was working to expedite the “ex-gratia relief” to the kin of the deceased. The state government has announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims.
According to a report in NDTV, the other incident happened in Modirijo, where four people died. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert while the Central Water Commission has issued a flood alert.
CM Khandu tweeted that “Dept. of Disaster Management has set up 5 Regional Response Centre and have also pre-positioned SDRF teams in the centres” as a preparedness measure.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV)
