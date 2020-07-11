At least 8 Killed in Landslides Due to Rain in Arunachal Pradesh

At least eight people were killed on Friday, 10 July, in two separate incidents of landslides which were triggered by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh.

In one incident in Papua Pare district’s Tigdo village a family of four, including a baby, was buried alive as a landslide hit their house, reported The Indian Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to condole the deaths and wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”