Land Acquisition Disputes Older Than 2014 Can’t be Re-opened: SC

A five-judge Constitution bench interpreted section 24 of the 'Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013' as there were two conflicting verdicts by different benches of the apex court on the issue.

Section 24 of the Act deals with situations under which a land acquisition proceedings shall deemed to have been lapsed.

The provision said that if no award of compensation has been decided in a land acquisition case by January 1, 2014, then the provisions of 2013 Act will apply in determining the compensation for acquisition of land.