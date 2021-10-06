Lakhimpur: New Version of Video Shows SUV Mowing Down Farmers at High Speed

A new version of an earlier video clip that showed an SUV purportedly ramming into protesting farmers from behind in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, has emerged.

The cleaner and longer video shows that the SUV, travelling at high speed, rammed into a group of farmers walking down a road slowly and peacefully.

The video shows the farmers falling to the ground as one SUV hits them, while another with its sirens blaring is being driven behind.