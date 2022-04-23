2 UP Teachers, Upset Over Transfer Orders, Hold 20 Students Hostage; FIR Filed
The incident occurred at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School of Behjam village.
Two teachers at a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Behjam village of Lakhimpur Kheri district have been booked for holding 20 girl students hostage on Thursday, 21 April, in an attempt to pressurise authorities to cancel their transfer orders.
The incident occurred at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School of Behjam village where the two teachers, Manorama Mishra and Goldie Katiyar, took the students hostage. The situation was brought under control after the school warden Lalit Kumari intimated the local police station.
“On Thursday, after receiving their transfer orders, the duo resorted to harassing the girl students to put pressure on the department to cancel their transfer orders,” reported The Hindustan Times, quoting Laxmi Kant Pandey, district basic education officer (BSA).
The police has registered a case against both the teachers under section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Renu Srivastav, the district coordinator of girls' education, said that “Warden Lalit Kumari informed me and the district basic education officer that Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar had confined children to the school’s rooftop. When I reached the spot, I saw that the police were already on the site and some girls were still stuck on the roof and were crying.”
According to the Hindustan Times report, a four-member committee had been formed to investigate the incident and a report will be submitted in the coming week.
(With inputs from The Hindustan Times.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.