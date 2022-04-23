2 UP Teachers, Upset Over Transfer Orders, Hold 20 Students Hostage; FIR Filed

Two teachers at a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Behjam village of Lakhimpur Kheri district have been booked for holding 20 girl students hostage on Thursday, 21 April, in an attempt to pressurise authorities to cancel their transfer orders.

The incident occurred at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School of Behjam village where the two teachers, Manorama Mishra and Goldie Katiyar, took the students hostage. The situation was brought under control after the school warden Lalit Kumari intimated the local police station.

“On Thursday, after receiving their transfer orders, the duo resorted to harassing the girl students to put pressure on the department to cancel their transfer orders,” reported The Hindustan Times, quoting Laxmi Kant Pandey, district basic education officer (BSA).