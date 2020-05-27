Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, 27 May, said the state government is willing to open religious places from 1 June, ANI reported. Another report from NDTV also reveals that the CM BS Yediyurappa has written to Prime Minister requesting religious places be allowed to reopen in the state."We have to get a lot of permissions before opening up, so let's wait and see. If we get permission, places of worship can open by June 1," CM was quoted by NDTV as saying.Karnataka CM is the first one to announce reopening of religious places.According to reports, a meeting was chaired by the CM on Tuesday on this matter and after the meeting, state Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “Movement of people on air and rail has started.We have been receiving repeated pleas from devotees that temples should be opened. When this was discussed with the CM during a review of the Muzrai department, it was decided that temples can start from 1 June."This development comes at a time when the country is observing lockdown 4.0 which will continue till 31 May. All religious places have been shut since a nationwide lockdown was imposed on 24 March to contain coronavirus spread by PM Narendra Modi.Amid Lockdown, Devotees Take Out Procession to Badrinath Temple We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.