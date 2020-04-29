In a shocking and heart-rending story emerging out of Kolkata, a man who tested COVID-19 positive but subsequently tested negative was released from hospital, until his next reports came positive again.The man, 68-year-old Om Prakash, passed away on 28 April.On Monday, 27 April, Prakash's son, Raj Gupta, got a call from MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata, a nodal COVID centre in the city, saying that they are sending an ambulance to pick up his father, reports NDTV.Shocked, because his father was released from the same hospital after testing negative for COVID just a few days ago, Gupta realised that the hospital had messed up. His father had, in fact, tested positive for a second time."My father was admitted to Bangur (Hospital). They said he has tested positive and asked us to be under home quarantine. The next day, we got a call from Bangur Hospital, saying my father has tested negative and that he can leave. The discharge certificate clearly has 'COVID-19 negative' written on it. We then got a call from the Health Department saying that my father has tested positive again", Gupta told NDTV."How can a person who walked on his own die? This is negligence. My father has been murdered. We want answers from Bangur Hospitals and the highest officials at the Health Ministry on why this happened. We want them to come here and give us answers. Our family should be compensated", he added.The Health Department has announced an enquiry in Prakash's case. His wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren who lived with him will be tested for the virus on 3 May.(With inputs from NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)