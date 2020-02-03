QKolkata: New Rules Define Pro-VC’s Role in State Univs & More
1. New Rules Define State Univ Pro-VC Role
In a bid to plug gaps in the statutes of some university which are resulting in run-ins between vice-chancellors and pro vice-chancellors, the Bengal government has in a recent notification spelt out the specific role of pro-VCs in all state-aided universities, giving them more academic powers. It has also clarified that the state, and not the chancellor, will have a final say if any inquiry indicts a VC or pro-VC. The problem arose because some university statues remained silent on the role of pro-VCs, leading to ambiguity and misrepresentation.
Education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “There was a necessity to frame the rules spelling out the specific roles and functions of pro-VCs. Several university statues already have it. Many do not. The effort was to bring uniformity.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. VHP Mass Marriage Raided, Couples Flee
Armed supporters of the Jharkhand Disham Party rampaged through the venue of a mass wedding ceremony hosted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Malda, on Sunday forcing 130 pairs of brides and grooms to run for cover.
The raid took place at Eighth Mile in Bhabuk under Old Malda police station limits.
At least 45 persons, including women and children, were injured.
The VHP alleged that police personnel present at the spot hadn’t done enough to stop the attack. Reinforcements have been sent to the area to prevent further breach of peace.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Woman Tied up, Dragged And Beaten
A group of alleged Trinamool Congress supporters led by a panchayat member tied the hands and legs of a high school teacher, dragged her for 30ft, rained blows on her and locked her up at a house after the woman resisted a bid to acquire her land forcibly for a village road.
Apart from Smritikana Das, a BJP supporter, her mother and siblings were also assaulted at Nandanpur in the Gangarampur block of South Dinajpur district on Friday.
A video of the purported attack is circulated on social media.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. ‘No CAA’ Replaces ‘I Do’ for Fighter Couple
Not just people on college campuses and the streets, even brides and grooms have joined the battle against NRC and CAA, turning wedding venues into protest sites. On Sunday, one such couple — Sayantani Khan and Muntakem Haque — tied the knot at a South Kolkata community hall, where they posed for pictures holding placard saying, “NO NRC, NO NPR, NO CAA”.
Borrowing the idea from the weddings in Kerala, the duo decided to highlight the anti-CAA protests and make an effort to make their guests aware of the issue. “People are protesting against this act in various ways. So we thought of this idea where we can spread awareness among a good number of people about the protests against NRC and CAA. Moreover, wedding pictures are often shared, and liked, on social media. So a protest and an awareness campaign would make it count even more,” Khan said.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Security Tightened at Agitation Venues After Attacks at Jamia And Shaheen Bagh
Both organizers and the police have taken steps to strengthen security and increase vigil at the anti-CAA sit-in sites in the city after two incidents of firing at Jamia Milia and Shaheen Bagh in less than three days. Thousands throng these venues in some of the busiest areas of Kolkata to show solidarity with the protesters who have been demonstrating for weeks and it becomes difficult for the cops and organizers to scan everybody. But after the two incidents in the Capital, efforts are on to keep an eye out for trouble.
Police have deployed more personnel inside and outside Park Circus Maidan where women have been sitting in protest for more than three weeks. At Nawab Ali Park in Ekbalpore, the organizers have increased the number of volunteers and on Zakaria Street, everybody has been told to be alert and immediately inform organizers and cops if they notice anything suspicious.
(Source: The Times of India)
