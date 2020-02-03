QKolkata: New Rules Define Pro-VC’s Role in State Univs & More

In a bid to plug gaps in the statutes of some university which are resulting in run-ins between vice-chancellors and pro vice-chancellors, the Bengal government has in a recent notification spelt out the specific role of pro-VCs in all state-aided universities, giving them more academic powers. It has also clarified that the state, and not the chancellor, will have a final say if any inquiry indicts a VC or pro-VC. The problem arose because some university statues remained silent on the role of pro-VCs, leading to ambiguity and misrepresentation.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “There was a necessity to frame the rules spelling out the specific roles and functions of pro-VCs. Several university statues already have it. Many do not. The effort was to bring uniformity.

(Source: The Times of India)