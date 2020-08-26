Kolkata Restarting Flights, Lockdown Norms Eased in the State

Flight services are set to resume from Kolkata to six cities as the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has given a green flag for the resumption of air travel for the state.

It was on 4 July that the Mamata Banerjee has called for a flight ban from these six cities — Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai — that have a high number of COVID cases. The dates were extended multiple times.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the state government has also said it has no issues if local trains and metro services start operations again.