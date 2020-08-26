Kolkata Restarting Flights, Lockdown Norms Eased in the State
It was on 4 July that Mamata Banerjee called for a flight ban from six metro cities.
Flight services are set to resume from Kolkata to six cities as the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has given a green flag for the resumption of air travel for the state.
It was on 4 July that the Mamata Banerjee has called for a flight ban from these six cities — Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai — that have a high number of COVID cases. The dates were extended multiple times.
As per a Hindustan Times report, the state government has also said it has no issues if local trains and metro services start operations again.
“We have no problem if Metro wants to resume services in and around Kolkata after maintaining physical distance (between passengers). Local train services may also start in a phased manner - one fourth at a time. We have no problem. Railway authorities can speak with us,” Banerjee said.
The chief minister has also announced that there will be a state-wide lockdown on 7,11 and 12 September.
It was decided earlier that schools and colleges in the state would re-open on 5 September if the COVID situation improved. However, looking at the current scenario, the government has said that the educational institutions will remain shut till 20 September.
It is after several months of deliberation that the state government has agreed to allow trains and the metro to run again from 1 September. How exactly will Metro services resume in the city is something the Union government still has to decide.
