QKolkata: Teachers Explore Legal Help for Bangladeshi Girl & More

A section of Visva-Bharati teachers and students has pledged legal and moral support to a Bangladeshi girl who was asked by the Centre to leave India for “anti-government activities” after she had posted on Facebook pictures of protests against the CAA at the varsity.

The foreigners’ regional registration office of the Union home ministry had on Wednesday served a notice on Afsara Anika Meem, a first-year undergraduate student at the central varsity’s Kala Bhavan, asking her to leave India within 15 days.

The girl from Kustia in Bangladesh had come to India in late 2018 to pursue her Bachelor of Design degree at the department of fine arts.

(Source: The Telegraph)