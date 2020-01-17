QKolkata: Visva Bharati Students Attacked; Dilip Gets 2nd Term

Dilip Ghosh was on Thursday elected unopposed as the president of the BJP’s Bengal unit for the second consecutive four-year term, shortly before he has advised his critics to raise “endurance” levels as he will intensify his vitriol in the days to come.

As none had filed nominations for the post, the Midnapore MP’s re-election was just a formality. Ghosh’s second term has come after his communally charged remarks were condemned even by state BJP leaders.

“There are some criticising me for things I say. The time has come for the BJP in Bengal. Gone are the days when others would speak and we would listen. Now, we will speak and they will listen,” he said.

Ghosh, who had been unapologetic about virtually everything he or the party had been criticised for since his ascent to the helm four years ago, started his second term dismissing critics.

(Source: The Telegraph)