QKolkata: Visva Bharati Cancels Basanta Utsav; RBU VC Resigns

Visva-Bharati’s festival of colours — Basanta Utsav — will not be held for the “time being” following a University Grants Commission advisory to heads of all universities asking them not to organise mass gatherings as a precautionary measure to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

At a meeting that lasted for over four hours on Friday, the Visva-Bharati authorities decided not to hold the festival on 9 March. Organising the event by restricting the number of visitors was also ruled out.

“We have finally decided to cancel Basanta Utsav this year even though preparations were in the final stage and the state government had extended all help. But we can’t take a risk after receiving the UGC’s directive in view of the coronavirus threat,” said Sushovan Banerjee, the President’s nominee in Visva-Bharati’s executive council.

(Source: The Telegraph)