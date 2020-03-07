QKolkata: Visva Bharati Cancels Basanta Utsav; RBU VC Resigns
1. Coronavirus Block On Basanta Utsav
Visva-Bharati’s festival of colours — Basanta Utsav — will not be held for the “time being” following a University Grants Commission advisory to heads of all universities asking them not to organise mass gatherings as a precautionary measure to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.
At a meeting that lasted for over four hours on Friday, the Visva-Bharati authorities decided not to hold the festival on 9 March. Organising the event by restricting the number of visitors was also ruled out.
“We have finally decided to cancel Basanta Utsav this year even though preparations were in the final stage and the state government had extended all help. But we can’t take a risk after receiving the UGC’s directive in view of the coronavirus threat,” said Sushovan Banerjee, the President’s nominee in Visva-Bharati’s executive council.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Applause Greets BJP’s ‘Goli Maaro’ Gang
They had been arrested for chanting “goli maaro” on the streets of Calcutta before Amit Shah’s rally and widely criticised for bringing to Bengal one of the many incendiary ploys that lit the Delhi fire. When they were released on Friday after spending five days in jail, they received a hero’s welcome.
As Surendra Tiwari, Sandeep Sarkar, Pankaj Prasad, Sujit Barua and Prasanta Sarkar — all BJP activists from Calcutta and neighbouring districts — walked out of Bankshal Court after their bail prayers were granted, around 50 party workers received them with garlands and abir and chanted “Jai Shree Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki jai”.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. RBU VC Resigns Over Holi Obscenity Row
Rabindra Bharati University vice-chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury resigned on Friday evening after the university landed in a controversy as photos of youngsters with cuss words painted on their bodies during Basanta Utsav on the varsity’s BT Road campus went viral on social media.
Education minister Partha Chatterjee said he had heard about the resignation but hadn’t seen any document yet. “What can one say after such a shameful event at a university? I, too, feel terrible,” he said.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Ensure No One Hoards Masks, CM Tells Cops
CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned against hoarding of masks and directed the police to ensure that any such attempt is foiled. “Please see that there is no artificial scarcity of masks,” Banerjee told police at Nabanna after holding a meeting on Covid-19 on Friday.
Within hours of the CM directive, the enforcement branch of Kolkata Police visited several shops on C R Avenue and College Street to find if there was any short supply of masks. Cops remained tightlipped about the findings, saying such checks will continue even on Saturday. “We might also take stock of hand sanitizers,” said an officer.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Cops On Their Toes To Keep Holi Festivities Peaceful
With the city gearing up for the Holi festivities, cops have been asked to stay alert, step up patrolling and carry out special raids to prevent public drunkenness and drunk driving.
Cops from Lalbazar, led by additional CP (I) Jawed Shamim, met 20 religious preachers and took their suggestions to spread social peace and harmony across the city that has witnessed multiple protests against the CAA, NRC, NPR and Delhi violence. The police started the drive on Friday when there were complaints of water balloons being hurled at bus passengers. At Lalbazar, joint CP (headquarters) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said that no miking would be allowed due to the ongoing board exams.
(Source: The Times Of India)
