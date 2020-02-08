QKolkata: Cops Detain Vijayvargiya; Guv Sticks to Text in Assembly
1. Cops Detain Vijayvargiya
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party leader Mukul Roy were detained on Friday afternoon as soon they reached Charu Market in south Kolkata to join a pro-CAA BJP rally. The rally was planned over a 2km stretch from Tollygunge Phanri to Hazra and was scheduled to start at 1pm.
Police started putting up barricades along the stretch much ahead of the rally that was scheduled to start from Tollygunge Phanri at 1pm. Tension had been building up in the area as BJP supporters started gathering at Tollygunge Phanri. BJP supporters scuffled with police as soon as the latter stopped the car carrying the two BJP leaders near Charu Market and told them there was no permission for the rally.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Governor Sticks to Text in Assembly
Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the Assembly on Friday reading out every word of the speech drafted by the state government, including criticism of the Centre’s citizenship thrusts, though treasury benches had been worried earlier that he would deviate from the text.
The 220-plus Trinamool Congress MLAs heaved a collective sigh of relief after Dhankhar toed the government line. Scores of Trinamool legislators had come sporting bandanas and badges that read “No NRC, No CAA, No NPR” and aprons with prints of the Preamble to the Constitution and were prepared to launch a major show of protest if the governor veered off the prepared speech.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Plea From Coronavirus-Hit Ship
A North Dinajpur youth has sought the help of central and Bengal governments for disembarkation of him and over 150 other crew members from a cruise liner that was quarantined at Yokohama port in Japan after some passengers were detected with novel coronavirus.
Binay Kumar Sarkar, a resident of Hatipa village in Kanki under Chakulia police station, is a crew member of cruise liner Diamond Princess.
He has posted photos and videos in social media, urging Prime Minister Narendra
Modi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee to help him and other Indians stuck on the ship.
“I am on board the ship and so far, 62 people, including some crew members, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Some of them have been shifted from the ship in ambulances, which have lined up at the port. I am worried and so are the other crew members. In total, 160 Indians work on this ship,” Binay said in a video.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Class-VII Student Raped By ‘Friends’
A Class-VII student was allegedly raped by two friends and two of their associates when she went to attend a birthday party with them on Thursday evening She was reportedly tricked and taken to a different address in Ekbalpore, where she was allegedly tormented and raped repeatedly by the four men.
Based on her complaint, cops registered a case of gang-rape and sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested all of them within hours of the complaint being lodged on Friday.
Police identified the friends as Amarjit Chowpal (21) and Manoj Sharma (22), both residents of a slum in Parnasree area and the other two men as Vikas Mallick (25) and Ritwik Ram
(25), both residents of port area. All four will be produced before a city court on Saturday.
The accused men are school dropouts and do odd jobs. Cops said Amarjit and Manoj befriended the survivor outside her school.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Unseasonal Hilsa Floods Kolkata Markets, Buyers Happy With Affordable Delicacy
Winter is still here and monsoon is far away. Yet the city markets have been flooded with hilsa. And the quality is better than the ones found during the peak season. At present, the hilsa found in the city markets are big-sized ones weighing anything between 1kg and 2.1kg, and they are affordable.
However, when supplies first started pouring in, about a fortnight ago, the prices were quite high. At retailers’ stands in Gariahat and Lake Market some 15 days ago, hilsas weighed 900g to 1.5kg each and sold for Rs 1,500 a kg — something buyers are used to during the monsoon. However, things changed for the better as more supplies came in, the size grew and prices witnessed a downward spiral.
(Source: The Times of India)
