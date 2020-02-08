QKolkata: Cops Detain Vijayvargiya; Guv Sticks to Text in Assembly

A North Dinajpur youth has sought the help of central and Bengal governments for disembarkation of him and over 150 other crew members from a cruise liner that was quarantined at Yokohama port in Japan after some passengers were detected with novel coronavirus.

Binay Kumar Sarkar, a resident of Hatipa village in Kanki under Chakulia police station, is a crew member of cruise liner Diamond Princess.

He has posted photos and videos in social media, urging Prime Minister Narendra

Modi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee to help him and other Indians stuck on the ship.

“I am on board the ship and so far, 62 people, including some crew members, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Some of them have been shifted from the ship in ambulances, which have lined up at the port. I am worried and so are the other crew members. In total, 160 Indians work on this ship,” Binay said in a video.

(Source: The Telegraph)