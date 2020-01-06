QKolkata: ‘Very Worried’, Says Father of Hurt JNUSU Prez & More
1. Wife Sick, We’re Very Worried: Aishe’s Dad
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh’s father on Sunday night said his wife had fallen ill on seeing images of their injured daughter. “We are extremely worried about our daughter. We have been informed by her friends that she has had five stiches and is now in a trauma care centre,” said Debasish Ghosh, a DVC employee based in Durgapur.
“I am not well myself. I have a doctor’s appointment in Kolkata on Monday. We will leave for Kolkata and if necessary, will leave for Delhi from there,” he added. “There is hardly any information. Whatever I could manage from her friends in JNU is that she is now in hospital. Brinda Karat (CPM politburo member) had spoken to me. They are there and said they will tell me everything,” he said.
“Aishe had come home during Durga Puja and returned on ‘Ekadashi’. I spoke to her over phone only this morning. I am feeling very helpless seeing her injured on television,” he told TOI.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Molestation Charge Against BJP Leader After Brawl at City Pub
BJP leader and former Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra has been accused of molestation, theft, assault and criminal intimidation after his alleged involvement in a bar brawl at a central Kolkata pub on Saturday night where he was partying with his friends. Hazra has denied all allegations, saying it was the complainant, who had actually misbehaved, and levelled the allegations as politically motivated. He even questioned the “police motive” to lodge the case without even “verifying the facts”.
According to the complaint lodged by Kasba resident Suresh Roy, he saw Hazra partying with some women at the Hochi Minh Sarani pub and wanted to take his pictures. Hazra found him clicking the photographs and stopped him before an altercation began.
“I didn’t know him before. A friend introduced me to him and while he was with a group of women, I took a few photographs on my cellphone from a distance. I had no bad intention and it was a rather general reaction on my part as Hazra is a celebrity. But that angered him. First, his security guard threatened me and forced me to delete the photos and then Hazra himself abused me before punching me on my face. When a friend accompanying me protested, he even pushed and abused her,” said Roy, a senior official at an e-commerce payment app company. He claimed that his gold chain was also lost.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. BJP Seeks to Counter Trinamool Campaign
The BJP on Sunday launched a door-to-door campaign in support of the central government’s initiatives on citizenship in at least three districts of north Bengal.
The BJP had charted the campaign after Mamata Banerjee had led a huge march in Siliguri on Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.
Within 48 hours, the BJP set in motion its machinery in Siliguri, Malda and Cooch Behar.
“The BJP is desperate to retain its support base in north Bengal following its unprecedented win in the Parliament elections. The gathering at Mamata’s march and meeting had left many BJP leaders dumbfounded. That is why, it seems, the party was quick to launch the campaign in Siliguri. Also, the Trinamool chief had hinted she would hold marches in Malda and Cooch Behar,” said an observer.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Matuas Scale Up Protest
A section of Matuas held demonstrations at different spots on the Swarupnagar-Hakimpur border road in North 24-Parganas on Sunday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
The protesters under the banner of the Trinamool-backed Sara Bharat Matua Mahasangha converged on the road at Hakimpur market and blocked the traffic.
Although police forced the demonstrators to lift the blockade, the protest continued. Traffic was thrown out of gear in the protest.
Sources said the Matua residents of the area — which is located along the Bangladesh border — were panicked over incorrect entries in their Aadhaar cards. In areas like Tentulia, Swarupnagar, Bithari, Swarupdaha and Hakimpur, several Trinamool activists were seen joining the demonstrations of the Matuas.
(Source: The Telegraph)
5. The Other Side: Reverse Flow to Bangladesh Peaks
The spurt in infiltration arrests in Bangladesh over the past couple of months — around 450 since mid-November — is just the tip of the iceberg. The actual number of Bangladeshis who have illegally gone back to their homeland in the wake of the NRC scare could be several thousands, indicate intelligence and other sources. A process of regular low-key pushbacks is also on.
According to state intelligence sources, for the past few weeks, around 200 people have been infiltrating Bangladesh every day through North 24 Parganas alone. People are crossing over in large numbers through the porous riverine border in South 24 Parganas, too, and through Nadia, according to sources.
(Source: The Times Of India)
