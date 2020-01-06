QKolkata: ‘Very Worried’, Says Father of Hurt JNUSU Prez & More

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh’s father on Sunday night said his wife had fallen ill on seeing images of their injured daughter. “We are extremely worried about our daughter. We have been informed by her friends that she has had five stiches and is now in a trauma care centre,” said Debasish Ghosh, a DVC employee based in Durgapur.

“I am not well myself. I have a doctor’s appointment in Kolkata on Monday. We will leave for Kolkata and if necessary, will leave for Delhi from there,” he added. “There is hardly any information. Whatever I could manage from her friends in JNU is that she is now in hospital. Brinda Karat (CPM politburo member) had spoken to me. They are there and said they will tell me everything,” he said.

“Aishe had come home during Durga Puja and returned on ‘Ekadashi’. I spoke to her over phone only this morning. I am feeling very helpless seeing her injured on television,” he told TOI.

(Source: The Times Of India)