QKolkata: FIRs Against Dilip Ghosh; Surveys Halted After NRC Panic

Two police cases have been started against Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over incendiary remarks.

Trinamool Congress leaders in Nadia’s Ranaghat and North 24-Parganas’ Habra on Tuesday lodged the complaints against Ghosh who had said “shaitans were shot like dogs by our governments” in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during CAA protests.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Krishnendu Banerjee, Trinamool’s Ranaghat town committee secretary, the police have begun a case against Ghosh for criminal intimidation, promoting enmity and hatred between religious groups and intention to cause injury.

In Habra, Trinamool’s town committee president Sitanshu Das lodged a similar complaint against Ghosh and the police charged the BJP leader with public mischief by spreading hatred and enmity.

