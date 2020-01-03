QKolkata: TMC Wins In Bhatpara But Loses HC Battle & More

The Trinamool Congress got a no-trust motion passed against the BJP-run board at the Bhatpara municipality on Thursday, but the ruling party’s hurrah was short-lived as Calcutta High Court set aside the entire proceedings within hours.

“The notification dated 30 December that the three councillors of the municipality had issued for a meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the existing chairman is hereby quashed. If any decision was taken in the meeting that was held following the said notification, they stand cancelled,” Justice Arindam Sinha in his verdict said.

A lawyer not connected with the case said the meeting at the civic body in the morning, in which Trinamool councillors voted 19-0 against Bhatpara municipality chairman Sourav Singh, stood null and void after the high court’s order.

(Source: The Telegraph)