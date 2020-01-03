QKolkata: TMC Wins In Bhatpara But Loses HC Battle & More
1. TMC Wins In Bhatpara, But Loses In HC
The Trinamool Congress got a no-trust motion passed against the BJP-run board at the Bhatpara municipality on Thursday, but the ruling party’s hurrah was short-lived as Calcutta High Court set aside the entire proceedings within hours.
“The notification dated 30 December that the three councillors of the municipality had issued for a meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the existing chairman is hereby quashed. If any decision was taken in the meeting that was held following the said notification, they stand cancelled,” Justice Arindam Sinha in his verdict said.
A lawyer not connected with the case said the meeting at the civic body in the morning, in which Trinamool councillors voted 19-0 against Bhatpara municipality chairman Sourav Singh, stood null and void after the high court’s order.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. BJP Holds Workshop On CAA For Leaders In North Bengal
The BJP held a workshop in Jalpaiguri on Thursday to guide leaders in some districts of north Bengal on how the party could campaign on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The workshop conducted by BJP national general secretary Arvind Menon and other leaders was carried out as different communities adopted an opposite stand on the CAA and the National Register of Citizens in north, unlike other parts of south Bengal.
“A section of Gorkhas is silent, while others are critical of the NRC and the CAA. There are also demands to exclude the Darjeeling hills, Terai and the Dooars from the ambit of the CAA. Organisations representing the Rajbanshi community want the NRC but not the CAA. The tribals who reside in tea estates and forest villages are silent. Altogether, the political perspective here is different from other parts of the state,” said a BJP insider.
Menon, sources said, asked the BJP leaders to launch a booth-level campaign on the CAA.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. NRC Scurry For Rectification
Schools and madarsas in the district are nowadays teeming with alumni who are trying to obtain school leaving certificates in the wake of panic created by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Riyazul Sheikh, who works with a multinational company and posted in Sector V at Salt Lake near Calcutta, has come home here after 20 years.
He needs to rectify his surname in the Madhyamik certificate as it does not match with the surname in his voter identity and Aadhaar cards.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Too Much Attention: ₹1 Crore Lottery Winner Goes To Cops Seeking Protection
Seventy-year-old Indra Narayan Sen is not used to fame. But he’s had loads of it — more than he ever wanted — since Sunday, thanks to a little attention from Lady Luck.
On Sunday, the septuagenarian won a Rs 1-crore lottery. Three days later, he turned up at the Kalna police station, pleading with officer-in-charge Rakesh Singh for security. He told the officer that he was afraid to step out of home since he became an overnight crorepati.
Sen, a former deep tubewell operator who retired nearly a decade back, lives in his unimposing home at Sahapara village in East Burdwan’s Kalna on a very modest pension of Rs 10,000. On Sunday, almost on a whim, he bought 10 daily Nagaland state lottery tickets for Rs 60. “I had gone to the Guptipara market and bought those tickets as an afterthought,” he told TOI. “I kept the tickets folded in my pockets and did not even bother to check the results.”
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. 85-Yr-Old’s Decomposed Body Found At Home, Son Missing
An 85-year-old man’s decomposed body was found at his home on N G Saha Road in Behala’s Parnasree on Thursday morning. What thickens the mystery shrouding Rabindranath Ghosh’s death is that his youngest son, Ajit (40), who is mentally disabled, has gone missing.
Around 11am, Ghosh’s eldest son, Ashok (45), an Eastern Railway employee, found his father’s body.
Parnasree police said Ajit, who was last seen at home on Wednesday, is yet to be traced.
“Ghosh, senior executive of a private firm, had retired more than one and a half decades ago. He used to live with Ajit. His elder son, Ashok, who stays a few blocks away, had left the city a few days ago and returned on Thursday morning. After returning to the city, when Ashok went to meet his father, he saw the main door of the house was open. He found that the octogenarian was lying dead in the house and his brother was missing,” said a police officer.
(Source: The Times Of India)
