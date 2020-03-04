QKolkata: TMC Warns Councillors Against Rigging Civic Polls & More

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee reportedly told the party’s Calcutta councillors on Tuesday, 3 March, that any attempt to rig coming civic polls to win extra seats would not be tolerated as such excesses would result in the loss of a number of Assembly seats next year.

“For winning 20 extra wards in a civic body, we cannot infuriate people as it ends up costing us a bunch of Assembly seats next year. The (civic) polls have to be free and fair. Nobody should try to win through malpractices,” Trinamool’s de facto Number Two Banerjee was quoted as having said at a meeting of the party’s councillors at the Calcutta Municipal Corporation.

Trinamool poll strategist Prashant Kishor, party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, state president Subrata Bakshi and senior leader Subrata Mukherjee were among those who were present at the meeting.

(Source: The Telegraph)