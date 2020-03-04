QKolkata: TMC Warns Councillors Against Rigging Civic Polls & More
1. Warning Against Civic Poll Rigging In Calcutta
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee reportedly told the party’s Calcutta councillors on Tuesday, 3 March, that any attempt to rig coming civic polls to win extra seats would not be tolerated as such excesses would result in the loss of a number of Assembly seats next year.
“For winning 20 extra wards in a civic body, we cannot infuriate people as it ends up costing us a bunch of Assembly seats next year. The (civic) polls have to be free and fair. Nobody should try to win through malpractices,” Trinamool’s de facto Number Two Banerjee was quoted as having said at a meeting of the party’s councillors at the Calcutta Municipal Corporation.
Trinamool poll strategist Prashant Kishor, party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, state president Subrata Bakshi and senior leader Subrata Mukherjee were among those who were present at the meeting.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. JU Polish Student Challenges Leave-India Notice in HC
A Polish student of Jadavpur University, who had been asked by the Union home ministry to leave India within a fortnight for allegedly taking part in the movement against the citizenship matrix, on Tuesday moved a petition before Calcutta High Court challenging the legality of the marching order.
Justice Sabayasachi Bhattacharya said he would hear the case in detail on Wednesday.
The Foreigners’ Regional Registration office, a department under the Union home ministry, had on 22 February summoned Kamil Sedchinski, a student of comparative literature post-graduate course, and asked him to leave India within 15 days.
Kamil had completed his graduation in Bengali at Visva-Bharati.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. 2 More Held For ‘Goli Maaro’ Slogan, Slapped With Non-Bailable Charges
Two days after rallyists raised “goli maaro” slogan on Kolkata streets, the city police on Tuesday arrested two more persons for allegedly trying to “promote enmity” between groups through provocative slogans.
The cops slapped stringent non-bailable charges on former BJP sabhapati of Panihati mandal, Sujit Barua (51), and Bhabanipur mandal (II) sabhapati, Sandip Sonkar (50). The duo was sent to police custody till 5 March by a metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday.
Barua, who had joined the BJP a few years ago, had been an active member of the party. He had attended the Sunday rally and was seen shouting “goli maaro” slogan, cops said.
“How can a rallyist ask someone to be shot even if the person is guilty. One cannot take the law in hand and pass such judgments,” public prosecutor Abhijit Chattopadhyay argued.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Year’s First Thunderstorm Catches Kolkata Off Guard
The year’s first thunderstorm struck Kolkata on Tuesday, leading to an intense shower in several parts of the city that lasted more than an hour. Some areas of north and east Kolkata received a hailstorm. There could be more such thunderstorms on Wednesday and on Thursday, predicted the Met office. Kolkata received 4.1mm rain till 8:30 pm on Tuesday.
Even though rain and thunderstorms were predicted between Wednesday and Friday, they struck early, taking the city by surprise. Dark clouds started gathering around 5:30 pm and within the next 15 minutes, the city was lashed by a downpour accompanied by frequent thunder and lightning. The intense spell caught those returning from work off guard.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. State to Procure Robots to Fight Along With Firemen in Critical Cases
The state fire department will soon have robots in its squad to flight alongside firemen. It is in an advanced stage of acquisition of four such robots, which will be used in situations like extreme heat, suffocating smoke and possibility of explosion. With this addition, Bengal will be the first fighting unit in the eastern region to have robots.
If everything goes according to the plan, the robots will be pressed into service in this March itself. Sources said these robots will help in fighting devastating chemical fire like Bagri Market with much greater efficacy.
“Since our chief minister Mamata Banerjee accorded highest importance in safeguarding people’s life and property, we are trying fast to complete the tender procedure and acquire them. These robots will certainly be a game-changer in fire-fighting. Bengal will be the first fire-brigade in the eastern region to attain this level of modernisation,” said Sujit Bose, minister of state for fire and emergency services (independent charge).
(Source: The Times Of India)
