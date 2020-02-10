QKolkata: TMC to Focus on CAA in Municipality Elections & More

Trinamool leaders in Jalpaiguri district have decided to centre their campaign on the Centre’s citizenship thrusts ahead of the civic elections.

On Sunday, the party published a booklet that mentions the adverse impact of the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It would be distributed among people in Jalpaiguri town and some other areas of the district.

“People are scared that their citizenship is going to be taken away in the NRC and the CAA. So, this is a basic issue for the next civic election and requires elaboration. Our workers would be visiting door to door and distribute the booklet that explains how the NRC and the CAA are threats to the citizenship of the people of India,” district Trinamool chief K.K. Kalyani said after publishing the booklet.

(Source: The Telegraph)