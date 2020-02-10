QKolkata: TMC to Focus on CAA in Municipality Elections & More
1. Trinamool to Focus on CAA in Civic Elections
Trinamool leaders in Jalpaiguri district have decided to centre their campaign on the Centre’s citizenship thrusts ahead of the civic elections.
On Sunday, the party published a booklet that mentions the adverse impact of the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It would be distributed among people in Jalpaiguri town and some other areas of the district.
“People are scared that their citizenship is going to be taken away in the NRC and the CAA. So, this is a basic issue for the next civic election and requires elaboration. Our workers would be visiting door to door and distribute the booklet that explains how the NRC and the CAA are threats to the citizenship of the people of India,” district Trinamool chief K.K. Kalyani said after publishing the booklet.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Councillors Join TMC in Siliguri and Cooch Behar
The Trinamool Congress has received a fillip in Siliguri and Cooch Behar ahead of civic elections when five councillors have joined the ruling party.
One of the councillors is Parimal Mitra who had represented the CPM at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation fore decades. He had been expelled from the CPM last week.
The other four — two of the Left Front an the rest Independents — are councillors at the Cooch Behar municipality.
Mitra joined Trinamool on Sunday in the presence of state tourism minister Gautam Deb. “He (Mitra) had been with the CPM and its frontal organisations for the past 45 years. But he wanted to work with Trinamool under the leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. As the civic body elections are ahead, I would soon hold a meeting with district Trinamool leaders of Siliguri to boost our support base in all 47 wards of the SMC,” Deb said after handing over a Trinamool flag to Mitra.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Phoolbagan Metro Station Gets Ready for Final Nod
East-West Metro’s Phoolbagan station is now ready for an inspection by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS), which is likely to be carried out sometime this month. The 1km Phoolbagan stretch will be added soon after the inauguration of the first phase of East-West Metro on 13 February.
The East-West line’s first phase was originally planned till Phoolbagan, but delay in building the station has made the inaugural run shorter. The authorities feel that the truncated operations can be somewhat viable if services are extended to Phoolbagan, where the underground station has been built and a 1km tunnel has been dug till Sealdah. The stretch till Salt Lake Stadium, which is ready to run, is elevated. From there, a ramp at Subhas Sarovar leads the tracks under ground.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. App-Cab Horror: Ride From Hell for 46-Year-Old Scientist
A 46-year-old woman was allegedly harassed by a cabby who moved in the opposite direction to her location, had a spat with her over lighting up an incense stick inside the car, resorted to rash driving and demanded Rs 100 extra over the actual fare at the end of the journey that lasted for nearly 3 hours — at least 90 minutes more than the usual time. When the woman, working with a private firm as a process scientist, refused to pay the extra money and got off the cab, the driver allegedly called her 56 times from two different numbers.
The incident happened on Saturday when the woman had boarded a shared Ola cab from BT Road around 5.59pm to reach her home near Prince Anwar Shah Road.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Book Fair Ends With Chaos, Crowd and Bumper Sales
Distribution of Hanuman Chalisa by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on book fair grounds led to an altercation, which snowballed into a high-decibel fight late on Sunday afternoon. This zone, the foyer outside the BJP mouthpiece “Jana Barta” stall, had become a battle zone for the past few days as BJP workers were seen clashing with anti-CAA/NRC protesters comprising of students and some Left-backed citizen’s forums. Interestingly, on Sunday, the face-off was between the Bidhannagar Police and the VHP workers.
In the afternoon, when VHP workers started distributing Hanuman Chalisa outside the “Jana Barta” stall, some senior police officers tried to stop them. This led to trouble as VHP workers challenged the cops and dared them to stop the free distribution of a prayer book. They argued that if Koran and Bible could be distributed inside the fair, why should the cops stop the distribution of Hanuman Chalisa. “This is unfair and so we challenged the police. We said come what may, we will go on with our distribution, which we did despite police interference,” said Amitabha Roy, a VHP spokesperson.
(Source: The Times of India)
