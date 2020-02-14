QKolkata: TMC Skip East-West Metro Inauguration; Guv Showcauses VC
1. Trinamool Skips Inauguration Of E-W Metro
Trinamool Congress “boycotted” East West Metro’s inauguration on Thursday after the Railways issued the invitation card without naming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Protyush Ghosh, Metro Railway’s DGM (general), handed over an invite to Nabanna at 10.10am on Thursday ahead of the 5pm inauguration by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal. The CM was in Durgapur on Thursday for an administrative meeting. The railways claimed that its earlier letter to Nabanna seeking to include the CM’s name in the list of invitees didn’t evoke any response.
Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said: “The CM, during her tenure as railway minister, had given impetus to this project. E-W Metro was under the state and central urban development departments. Mamata Banerjee brought it under the ambit of railways. It was on her instruction that the state eased the land and other infrastructural bottlenecks to fast-pace the project. Not inviting her is not only discourteous but uncivilised.”
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Governor Showcauses VC
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has issued a showcause to Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University vice-chancellor asking him to explain why he should not be removed from office for his alleged failure to follow rules in convening the varsity’s convocation on Friday.
Dhankhar invoked section 9 of the Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act to showcause VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Dhankhar had said: “Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Convocation will be held on Feb 14. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited for the Convocation. Chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information! Where are we heading.”
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Student Held Over Murder Bid On Girl
A postgraduate student of Visva-Bharati was arrested on attempt to murder charges after he allegedly attacked a fellow student with a sharp weapon for refusing to accept his advances near Lalbandh in Santiniketan late on Wednesday.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Ayan Banerjee remanded Ashim Sarkar in 14 days of judicial custody.
“We have arrested the student following a complaint lodged by the girl,” said Birbhum police chief Shyam Singh.
According to the girl’s complaint, Ashim started stalking her when she was cycling her way back home along with a junior student.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Man Throws Acid On Estranged Wife As She Drops Kid At School
A man attacked his 29-year-old estranged wife with a screwdriver and allegedly poured acid on her face and neck on Thursday. The incident took place outside a government-aided primary school in Kasba, where the victim had gone to drop their child, a kindergarten student.
Witnesses said the five-year-old boy, too, got injured when some acid fell on him.
The school was celebrating its foundation day and several guardians and their wards were waiting for the morning school to begin. At least two of them – a woman and her child – managed to escape with very minor injuries as the chemical hit them, too.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. CU Shuts Door On Aishe But Anti-CAA Fight Continues
Calcutta University on Thursday denied permission to JNU student union president Aishe Ghosh to attend a programme on the campus organised by students and a section of staff to protest against “commercialisation of education” and to advocate autonomy, free speech and secularism.
This, after police denied Ghosh permission to take out a march in Durgapur, her hometown, on Wednesday.
Aishe’s bloodied image became the face of the anti-CAA movement after she was attacked by masked goons on the JNU campus on the night of 5 January, leaving her with a gash on her forehead from repeated rod blows and a fractured arm. Many of the attackers are yet to be hauled up.
(Source: The Times Of India)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )