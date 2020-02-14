QKolkata: TMC Skip East-West Metro Inauguration; Guv Showcauses VC

Trinamool Congress “boycotted” East West Metro’s inauguration on Thursday after the Railways issued the invitation card without naming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Protyush Ghosh, Metro Railway’s DGM (general), handed over an invite to Nabanna at 10.10am on Thursday ahead of the 5pm inauguration by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal. The CM was in Durgapur on Thursday for an administrative meeting. The railways claimed that its earlier letter to Nabanna seeking to include the CM’s name in the list of invitees didn’t evoke any response.

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said: “The CM, during her tenure as railway minister, had given impetus to this project. E-W Metro was under the state and central urban development departments. Mamata Banerjee brought it under the ambit of railways. It was on her instruction that the state eased the land and other infrastructural bottlenecks to fast-pace the project. Not inviting her is not only discourteous but uncivilised.”

(Source: The Times Of India)