QKolkata: 3rd Arrest in Varsity Attack; 12-Hour Flight to Bagdogra
1. Third Arrest in Attack on Students at Varsity
A Visva-Bharati student was arrested from Jharkhand on Sunday in connection with an alleged attack on fellow students at a hostel and later at a hospital run by the varsity on the night of 15 January.
Sulov Karmakar, a third-year undergraduate student of modern history, is the third student to be arrested in connection with the incident.
Varsity sources said Karmakar was the “student warden” at the Vidya-Bhavana Senior Boys’ Hostel, where a group of students were allegedly attacked for having protested a lecture by BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on the campus a week before.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Flight Takes 12 hrs to Make 45-Min Trip to Bagdogra
Passengers booked on a morning SpiceJet flight to north Bengal on Sunday had a harrowing time after the 45-minute journey from Kolkata to Bagdogra ended up taking more than 12 hours — at least an hour more than what it takes for a train, like Darjeeling Mail, to reach New Jalpaiguri from Sealdah under normal circumstances. During the period, flyers had to sit in the aircraft for over two hours, waiting for it to take off, before being asked to wait at the security hold area of Kolkata airport for several hours. The reason cited by the airline for the delay was low visibility at Bagdogra airport and inadequate operating crew.
The flight — SG 3321 — was slated to take off at 6.05am on Sunday and land at 6.50am. It finally reached the destination around 7pm on Sunday.Most of the 78 passengers booked on the flight had reported to the airport by 4am since the boarding time was scheduled at 5.45am.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Dilip Ghosh’s Vow On ‘Infiltrators’
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that the Centre remained committed to “throwing out” one crore Bangladeshi Muslim “infiltrators” from the state and those opposing his party’s citizenship thrusts were “anti-Hindu, anti-Bengali and anti-India”.
The Midnapore MP said the allegedly illegal Muslims “thriving” in the state would be sent back and he had no issue with being branded communal.
“We will send them all back. The lungi brigade has been unleashing terror here. They did not allow Hindus to stay on in Bangladesh. We will not allow them to stay on here…. if speaking for Hindus gives me the identity of being communal, I am cent per cent communal,” Ghosh told a BJP rally in favour of the amended citizenship law at Barasat in North 24-Parganas.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Fans Root for Bagan Legacy & Love for Soil
The ‘Derby’ rivalry acquired a tinge of national fervour on Sunday with legions of Mohun Bagan fans passionately waving the Tricolour alongside the club’s maroon and green flags. Rarely has the Tricolour been so prominent at an East Bengal-Mohun Bagan clash which left many at the ground and those watching the high-octane match on TV surprised.
While Bagan fans carried Tricolours, a section of East Bengal supporters put up banners that spoke of their love for the ‘soil’ and their bond with the state, in an oblique reference to the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests raging across the city. It was also a statement against their arch-rival Bagan’s move to merge with a foreign outfit. Bagan fans, who were present in thousands to witness their club’s second last Derby before it transforms into ATK Mohun Bagan under a changed ownership, explained that the Tricolour was waved to assert the club’s national identity and to plead for the preservation of its ‘colours, logo and all that the century-old institution has stood for so long’.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Kids at Sit-And-Draw Lend Voice to Anti-CAA Protests
A hijab-clad woman protecting the country from police batons with a ‘NO NRC’ banner finds space on the canvas of a Class-IX student, Sahina Khatoon, at a sitand-draw competition at Park Circus Maidan, where hundreds of women are protesting against the Citizenship Act, on Sundaymorning. More than 200 children, mostly from the Park Circus area, participated in the drawing competition.
Sahina said she was moved by the image of Ayesha Renna saving her friend from police brutalities at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. “The young woman has become the face of anti-CAA protests and it is the women who are leading the protests all over the country.
So my drawing is a tribute to the women who showed courage and resistance.”
(Source: The Times of India)
