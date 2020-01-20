QKolkata: 3rd Arrest in Varsity Attack; 12-Hour Flight to Bagdogra

A Visva-Bharati student was arrested from Jharkhand on Sunday in connection with an alleged attack on fellow students at a hostel and later at a hospital run by the varsity on the night of 15 January.

Sulov Karmakar, a third-year undergraduate student of modern history, is the third student to be arrested in connection with the incident.

Varsity sources said Karmakar was the “student warden” at the Vidya-Bhavana Senior Boys’ Hostel, where a group of students were allegedly attacked for having protested a lecture by BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on the campus a week before.

