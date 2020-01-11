QKolkata: Security Clampdown For PM Visit; Safest City to Live in
1. City Security Clampdown For PM Visit
Flights arriving in Kolkata during a 20-30 minute period on Saturday late afternoon will be kept on hold to allow a buffer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s safe passage. Departing flights will also be on hold during the period. On Sunday late morning and afternoon, when Modi departs from the city, other flights may be held back for a while as well.
Sources said the security enhancement would begin much before Air India One touches down at Kolkata airport. As the Embrair jet approaches Kolkata, the distance between it and other passenger flights arriving at the airport will be increased to twice the usual distance maintained between flights. Even during the journey, the PM aircraft will be assigned an altitude with a minimum gap of 2,000ft with other planes.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Kolkata Safest City To Live In For 2nd Year In A Row
Kolkata has gained the top spot in the list of the country’s safest cities for the second consecutive year, with the lowest rate of cognizable offences recorded from here, according to the just-released 2018 National Crime Records Bureau report.
The Bengal capital, with a score of 152.2, comes on top of the list, which measures cognizable offences recorded per lakh people, followed by Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Mamata Banerjee Invited To PM Narendra Modi Events
The Centre adopted a conciliatory approach towards chief minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of Narendra Modi’s two-day Bengal visit from Saturday by inviting her to the Prime Minister’s events, and sources in the state government hinted at reciprocation.
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union minister of state for shipping (independent charge), on Friday called on Mamata at Nabanna to formally invite her to the Calcutta Port Trust programmes to be attended by Modi.
“The Union minister personally came to invite the chief minister to the CPT programmes. The chief minister extended a warm welcome to him. Although the chief minister didn’t promise anything, it is likely that she will attend all the programmes where the Prime Minister will be present,” a senior state government official said.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Citizens Join Jamia Girl In Anti-CAA Rally
Ayesha Renna, who emerged as the face of anti-CAA protests after saving a friend from police batons at the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, joined thousands of protesters in Kolkata on Friday. Ayesha won hearts with her speech that was partially in Bengali. She made an instant connect with the students who turned up in large numbers. “They do not have jobs for us. They do not have any plans for us. They just want to divide us,” said Ayesha.
Rafia Khatoon, one of the participants, was like any other ordinary homemaker going about her domestic chores and looking after her family. But the CAA and NRC made her realize that she was also a citizen of the country and it was her responsibility to step out and assert her identity as an individual. “I am a mother, a wife and a daughter. But I also have an identity as a citizen of this country which somebody is trying to snatch from me. I will not let the Constitution to be subverted,” said the resident of Collin Lane near Free School Street who left her two kids at home to walk in the rally on Friday afternoon.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Rail Losses Belie BJP’s Claim
The Indian Railways on Friday told Calcutta High Court that it had suffered losses of properties worth Rs 12.75 crore in its Kharagpur division during the December agitation against the new citizenship regimen.
The BJP had alleged that railway properties worth over Rs 600 crore had been vandalised by the protesters.
Filing a report before the division bench of Chief Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, the divisional security commissioner of the Railway Protection Force (Khargpur division) said properties worth Rs 12,75,93,779 had been damaged during the agitation at different stations of the Kharagpur division.
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had claimed that the railways had suffered losses of more than Rs 600 crore during that period.
(Source: The Telegraph)
