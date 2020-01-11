QKolkata: Security Clampdown For PM Visit; Safest City to Live in

Ayesha Renna, who emerged as the face of anti-CAA protests after saving a friend from police batons at the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, joined thousands of protesters in Kolkata on Friday. Ayesha won hearts with her speech that was partially in Bengali. She made an instant connect with the students who turned up in large numbers. “They do not have jobs for us. They do not have any plans for us. They just want to divide us,” said Ayesha.

Rafia Khatoon, one of the participants, was like any other ordinary homemaker going about her domestic chores and looking after her family. But the CAA and NRC made her realize that she was also a citizen of the country and it was her responsibility to step out and assert her identity as an individual. “I am a mother, a wife and a daughter. But I also have an identity as a citizen of this country which somebody is trying to snatch from me. I will not let the Constitution to be subverted,” said the resident of Collin Lane near Free School Street who left her two kids at home to walk in the rally on Friday afternoon.

(Source: The Times Of India)