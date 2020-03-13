QKolkata: Rumours Of Sovan’s Return As Baisakhi Meets CM & More

Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee’s friend Baisakhi Banerjee called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

The move stoked rumours of the Trinamool-turned-BJP politician’s homecoming ahead of the civic polls, when Sovan’s supporters in Trinamool had given up. Even the handful of BJP leaders who took the initiative of activating Sovan have left it to him to take a call.

Baisakhi was whisked away by police after the meeting at Nabanna. Later, the former mayor’s friend made use of her immunity as a teacher of Milli Al Ameen College, saying she met the CM over some problems pertaining to the college. “I met the CM over some problems in my college because it comes under her department,” Baisakhi said, days after she called on education minister Partha Chatterjee at his Naktala residence.

(Source: The Times Of India)