QKolkata: Rumours Of Sovan’s Return As Baisakhi Meets CM & More
1. Baisakhi Calls On CM, Stokes Sovan Homecoming Rumour
Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee’s friend Baisakhi Banerjee called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.
The move stoked rumours of the Trinamool-turned-BJP politician’s homecoming ahead of the civic polls, when Sovan’s supporters in Trinamool had given up. Even the handful of BJP leaders who took the initiative of activating Sovan have left it to him to take a call.
Baisakhi was whisked away by police after the meeting at Nabanna. Later, the former mayor’s friend made use of her immunity as a teacher of Milli Al Ameen College, saying she met the CM over some problems pertaining to the college. “I met the CM over some problems in my college because it comes under her department,” Baisakhi said, days after she called on education minister Partha Chatterjee at his Naktala residence.
2. Villagers Detain Surveyors Over NRC Fear In Bengal
A four-member-team from the Survey of India was detained for an hour and physically prevented from conducting field-work in East Burdwan’s Galsi on Thursday morning as villagers got apprehensive that they were there to do the groundwork for a National Register of Citizens-like exercise.
The incident at Galsi – around 125km from Calcutta – assumes significance as it is the first such case of central government agency employees being prevented from carrying out their fieldwork in Bengal over the NRC fear.
The Survey of India is engaged in national survey and mapping.
After a few cases of detention and heckling of employees of the state government agencies or NGO workers over the NRC fear, the Bengal administration had halted most of the surveys.
3. Relay Fast To Intensify Protest Against NPR In Calcutta
Members of a conglomerate of apolitical mass organisations that was formed to fight against the Narendra Modi government’s citizenship matrix launched a relay hunger strike on Thursday at Rajabazar in Calcutta where another outfit has been holding a dharna on the issue.
The Joint Forum joined forces with the United Forum for National Integrity to intensify their agitation against the National Population Register update from 1 April.
The relay fast by members of the two bodies is to seek the cancellation of the NPR update and its de-linking from the census.
“Memorandums explaining the grounds for our opposition to the NPR have been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. We will wait to see the responses and then decide on future course of action. If our patience is relentlessly tested, we cannot guarantee sitting quiet,” said economist Prasenjit Bose, the convenor of the Joint Forum.
4. Bangla Airlines To Suspend Kolkata Services From Tomorrow
All Bangladeshi airlines, including the national carrier, have decided to suspend all scheduled flights to Kolkata from Saturday, triggering a scramble among Bangladeshis in the city for a seat on a flight back home. Though Indian carriers have not yet announced when they, too, will suspend flights to Dhaka, sources in these carriers said it was inevitable after India announced the decision to shut its doors to foreign nationals from midnight on Friday. The lockdown is till 15 April, 2020. Sri Lankan Airlines is also likely to stop flying to Kolkata from this weekend.
5. Metro Saves Girl After Suicide Alert By Friend
A teenager’s life was saved after her friend alerted Metro Railway authorities at Kalighat station of her intention to commit suicide around 12.20pm on Thursday. The 19-year-old girl was virtually dragged away from the edge of the platform and taken to the station master’s office minutes before a train was to arrive. After basic counseling, she was handed over to officials of the Kalighat police station, who summoned her parents before allowing her to leave.
“It seems that the girl from Amtala in South 24 Parganas and her male friend from Bankura had an argument at the station over something. Before her friend could stop her, the girl rushed down to the platform threatening to end her life under the wheels of the next train. Her companion then alerted a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel passing nearby. Without wasting any time, the security personnel rushed down to the platform and rescued the girl,” Metro Railway CPRO Indrani Banerjee said.
