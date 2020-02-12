QKolkata: Rerun of Delhi in 2021 Bengal Polls, Says Mamata & More

The Shaheen Baghs of Kolkata hailed the victory of AAP in Delhi where the sit-in protest against the amended citizenship law became a central election issue for BJP.

The AAP candidate in Okhla, where Shaheen Bagh is located, has won by over 85,000 votes, the highest margin in Delhi.

Celebrations in Kolkata were low-key but the message that the verdict has provided impetus to the anti-CAA protests was loud and clear.

The organisers of the sitin protests in Kolkata refrained from going overboard celebrating the sweep of AAP in Delhi over BJP on Tuesday but said the voters have opted for development over hatred and bigotry.

(Source: The Times of India)