QKolkata: Rerun of Delhi in 2021 Bengal Polls, Says Mamata & More
1. Mamata Predicts a Rerun of Delhi Result in Bengal in 2021
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday broke news of the BJP debacle in Delhi at a Trinamool workers’ convention in Bankura, where people had voted for BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She issued a wake-up call to her party workers to win back Bankura residents’ confidence in the 2021 assembly polls.
“My friend (Arvind) Kejriwal’s party has defeated BJP in Delhi. Prior to this, BJP lost assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. BJP is becoming a stateless party. Come 2021, they are going to lose assembly polls in Bengal,” the West Bengal chief minister said.
2. ‘Delhi Se Bye Bye’ Slogans Fill Kolkata Protest Sites
The Shaheen Baghs of Kolkata hailed the victory of AAP in Delhi where the sit-in protest against the amended citizenship law became a central election issue for BJP.
The AAP candidate in Okhla, where Shaheen Bagh is located, has won by over 85,000 votes, the highest margin in Delhi.
Celebrations in Kolkata were low-key but the message that the verdict has provided impetus to the anti-CAA protests was loud and clear.
The organisers of the sitin protests in Kolkata refrained from going overboard celebrating the sweep of AAP in Delhi over BJP on Tuesday but said the voters have opted for development over hatred and bigotry.
3. Basanta Utsav Venue Shifted, Not Date
Visva-Bharati on Tuesday gave its nod to organise Basanta Utsav on Holi but the venue would be shifted to the Pous Mela ground from the usual Ashram ground.
The decision was taken at a three-hour long meeting where Bengal government officials assured the central university of “total help”.
“We will only look after the cultural part of the festival and rest will be taken care of by the state administration. We have received such assurance and agreed to hold Basanta Utsav on the day of Dol (Holi),” vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty said after the meeting.
Officials said the decision to change the venue was taken after it was proposed by Birbhum district police chief Shyam Singh for better crowd management. The Pous Mela ground is an open space rather than the one on the campus.
4. Walkout Over Tapas ‘Insult’
The Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Assembly after minister of state for parliamentary affairs Tapas Roy allegedly insulted the Opposition over protests against the absence of all but a handful of ministers from the House.
When proceedings of the House began for the second half at 1.30pm to start a discussion on the governor’s address, 40-odd members of the Congress and the Left Front demanded the attendance of more ministers than the three who were present then.
As the likes of the Congress’s Behrampore MLA Manoj Chakraborty protested, minister of state Roy entered the House while on his cellphone and spoke disrespectfully to Chakraborty and others.
When Chakraborty objected, Roy rushed towards the Opposition benches aggressively.
5. In a First, ABVP Fields Candidates for JU Students’ Union Elections
This will be the first time that ABVP will field its candidate for Jadavpur University’s students’ union elections slated for 19 February. The RSS-affiliated students’ body has, however, decided not to raise the new citizenship law during the campaign, as the candidates fear it might go against them, given the anti-CAA protests on the campus. Instead, it will raise issues concerning the campus and the students.
The university—where politics has been tilted towards the Left—and its students have often been tagged “anti-national” by BJP and RSS leaders, one of whom had even prescribed a “Balakot-like surgical strike” to rid the campus of “such elements”.
