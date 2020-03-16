QKolkata: Parties Want Civic Polls Postponed Over COVID-19 & More

All major political parties in Bengal are set to ask the state election commission to defer civic polls in the state in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trinamool and the BJP will appeal to the Election Commission to put on hold the poll process during an all-party meeting called by the panel here on Monday. Both the parties said on Sunday that given the global lockdown in the face of the pandemic, it would not be prudent to go ahead with the election process in the state.

“We are all aware of the prevailing threat of COVID-19 which has also been declared a pandemic by WHO. The West Bengal state government has issued advisories and implemented several measures with regard to precautions citizens need to take to ensure their safety,” Trinamool said in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

(Source: The Telegraph)