QKolkata: Parties Want Civic Polls Postponed Over COVID-19 & More

1. Parties In Bengal Want Civic Poll Postponed
All major political parties in Bengal are set to ask the state election commission to defer civic polls in the state in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Trinamool and the BJP will appeal to the Election Commission to put on hold the poll process during an all-party meeting called by the panel here on Monday. Both the parties said on Sunday that given the global lockdown in the face of the pandemic, it would not be prudent to go ahead with the election process in the state.
“We are all aware of the prevailing threat of COVID-19 which has also been declared a pandemic by WHO. The West Bengal state government has issued advisories and implemented several measures with regard to precautions citizens need to take to ensure their safety,” Trinamool said in a statement issued on Sunday evening.
2. Coronavirus: Darjeeling Parents In Quandary
Parents of students staying at hostels in Darjeeling schools are in a dilemma over whether to take their wards home after the Bengal government ordered the closure of all educational institutions from Monday till 31 March in the wake of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.
The schools have asked parents to make their own choice.
Rev Joy Halder, rector, St. Paul’s School, Darjeeling, said: “We are trying to guide every parent. The parents have the option to keep them back at the school or take them.”
Many school authorities believe since the boarders are “clean” — all have returned almost a month ago after their winter vacation, the risk of “renewed travel” is high.
3. Visa Confusion, Flight Suspension Spark Bangladesh Return Rush
On a day the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification banning passenger movement through the India-Bangladesh border from Monday until further orders, Bangladeshi passengers made a scramble to board flights out of Kolkata as the fare for the hour-long journey shot up to Rs 12,000 from Rs 3,500-Rs 4,000. While two Bangladeshi carriers have suspended operations from Saturday evening, Regent Airways and US-Bangla Airlines operated on Sunday. But a US-Bangla Airline official said they will stop flying from Monday till further orders.
Indian carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India are still operating flights on the sector. However, considering the drop in passenger count from Bangladesh to Kolkata – some flights carried just 15-20 flyers – and with tickets selling at third the usual price, the airlines’ officials said they will take a call on the situation this week.
4. KMC Closes Swimming Pools Till Month-End
As a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Sunday suspended activities at 10 swimming pools that operate on KMC land till the end of this month.
Debasis Kumar, member, mayor in council (parks and gardens), said, “The novel coronavirus is a global crisis and the government is taking all necessary precautions. Although the swimming season starts from April, some clubs have started activities at their pools. As part of precautionary measures, we have decided to close down the pools till 31 March.”
According to doctors, the infection generally does not spread in the chlorinated water of a pool. However, it is safe to avoid being in close contact with several people in small gatherings before and after getting in the pool.
5. Film Body Calls Meet On Shooting Schedules
The president of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) has called a meeting on Monday to decide on shooting schedules in Bengal after the global outbreak of coronavirus. The decision came in the heels of film bodies in Mumbai, including The India Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), stalling shootings from 19 March to 31 March.
EIMPA president Piya Sengupta said, “We are aware of IMPAA’s decision and we will take a call on Monday. But we have left the decision of closing theatres to individual exhibiters.”
Swarup Biswas, president of Federation Of Cine Technicians & Workers Of Eastern India, told TOI, “No national call has been taken by the all-India federation. We are sending out a letter to all channel heads and EIMPA to discuss the course of action.” Meanwhile, president of Film Federation of India Firdausul Hasan said he had stalled the shooting of a Bratya Basu film. Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim will return to Dhaka by road on Monday.
