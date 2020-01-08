QKolkata: Talk of Online CAA Misleading, Says Mamata & More

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday trashed the option of online applications for citizenship and iterated that there would be “no Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens or National Population Register” in Bengal.

“There will be no CAA, NRC or NPR in Bengal. Some people are trying to mislead you. They say CAA has the option of online applications but, even if you apply online, your physical existence has to be verified on the ground,” the CM said at a programme at Patharpratima Mahavidyalaya on Tuesday.

“You can order food online. But someone has to bring it home to you. How can they verify your existence online? Online e ki bhaat futbe (Will your rice get boiled online?)” she asked.

(Source: The Times of India)