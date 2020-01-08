QKolkata: Talk of Online CAA Misleading, Says Mamata & More
1. Mamata: Talk of Online CAA Misleading, Don’t Reveal Info
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday trashed the option of online applications for citizenship and iterated that there would be “no Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens or National Population Register” in Bengal.
“There will be no CAA, NRC or NPR in Bengal. Some people are trying to mislead you. They say CAA has the option of online applications but, even if you apply online, your physical existence has to be verified on the ground,” the CM said at a programme at Patharpratima Mahavidyalaya on Tuesday.
“You can order food online. But someone has to bring it home to you. How can they verify your existence online? Online e ki bhaat futbe (Will your rice get boiled online?)” she asked.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. TMC Takes Back Bhatpara Board
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday regained control of the Bhatpara municipality in North 24-Parganas, winning 19-0 the voting on the no-confidence motion brought by it against the fledgling BJP-led board.
The BJP, party sources said, is likely to move the Supreme Court against the motion.
On 2 January, Calcutta High Court had quashed another round of voting on the no-confidence motion against the BJP board headed by chairman Sourav Singh. Trinamool had won that vote too.
Responding to a petition by three Trinamool councillors, who had challenged the order, a division bench on Monday ordered the district administration to arrange a fresh floor test under the supervision of a representative of the state election commission.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Filth in RSS Men’s Heads: Aishe Ghosh Mother
JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh’s mother Sarmishtha Ghosh on Tuesday pointed to the “filth in the minds” of RSS men and advised them to make up their mind on which twisted version of the university attack must they stick to.
Sarmishtha, who led a march in hometown Durgapur to protest Sunday’s attack on students and teachers at JNU, was reacting to comments of Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.
He suggested examination of the blood seen on students and teachers during the attack by the ABVP to see if it was “red paint”. Ghosh also said the attack was a “payback, as scores are being settled” for the Left’s alleged violent politics on campuses.
“Such filth in the minds of these RSS men — not that one is to expect anything better from them — but also such contradiction,” Sarmishtha said.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. JU Girl Gets Online Threat But Says Will Run the Course
A 25-year-old Jadavpur University student, a known face in the anti-CAA movement in Kolkata, who played a crucial role in drumming up support for the protest march to Sulekha on Monday, claimed to have received rape and murder threat on social media on Tuesday morning.
The student approached her friend, who in turn, alerted Kolkata Police on their Facebook page about the threat, which was riddled with obscene and undemocratic statements about the woman and her family. The student herself later narrated the incident on her Facebook page, and received immense support from peers. Though the cops’ cyber cell has not yet registered a formal complaint, sources said they were monitoring all such threat and hate messages. “We are not ruling out the chance that the accused might be involved in a number of similar cases,” said an officer.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Protest Cloud Over PM’s Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to visit Kolkata over the weekend, may run into protests with several social and political outfits planning agitations. During his visit, the PM is scheduled to kick start the sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT).
‘No NRC Movement’, an organisation that had called the largest non-political anti-NRC rally in Kolkata, has given a call to boycott Modi’s visit. It has also given a call to block the road leading to the airport. “We will also stage a protest at Raj Bhavan gates and block the roads. We are getting support from people across the state,” said Kamal Sur, convener of ‘No NRC Movement’. Students from JNU, Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi University and Hyderabad University may also attend the two-day agitation programmes in the city.
(Source: The Times of India)
