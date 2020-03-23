QKolkata: Non-Essentials Shut From 5pm; 3 More Positive Cases
1. From 5pm Today, Bengal Shuts Down Non-Essentials
The Bengal government on Sunday declared a complete lockdown in Kolkata, Salt Lake and New Town, almost all municipal towns in 16 districts and a complete shutdown in the districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum, Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and West Burdwan, from 5pm on Monday till Friday midnight, exempting only critical and essential services from its ambit.
Food and medicine falls under the ambit of essential services, so there is no restriction on such retailers.
The two-page order makes it clear that selling food — grocery, vegetable, fruit, meat, fish, bread, milk, ration shops — including storage and transportation, will be exempted. Importantly, the Bengal government has specified that “e-commerce of groceries and food items and home delivery of food” will be exempted, too. This exempted list will include petrol pumps, LPG, oil agencies, their godowns and transportation. The order imposes no restrictions on vehicles carrying food and essential supplies.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Three More Test Positive, City’s COVID-19 Count Now At Seven
The city’s Covid-19 patient count jumped to seven on Sunday, with parents of the 22-year-old Ballygunge youth — who had tested positive on Friday — being detected positive, along with their domestic help.
All three, who had been quarantined at the Chittaranjan National Cancer Research Institute in New Town, have been admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital. Six of Kolkata’s Covid-19 patients are admitted at the Beliaghata hospital, while one is under treatment at AMRI Hospital, Salt Lake.
According to state health department sources, samples of the three were tested after they felt uneasy. On testing positive, they were immediately shifted to the hospital. Nine other members of the family remain quarantined at the New Town facility.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Janata Curfew At Last A ‘Success’ In Hills
Two “janata curfews” later, there was finally a complete shutdown in the Darjeeling hills in the past 11 years.
The hills have had complete shutdowns, the latest being the 104-day non-stop strike during the Gorkhaland agitation in 2017, but “janata curfew” had not yet been relatively successful.
On 9 February 2010, a “janata curfew” had been called in the hills by Madan Tamang, then president of the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League.
Tamang said the curfew was a wake-up call to the hill people. The ABGL leader was of the opinion that the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was trying to settle for a council and was hoodwinking the people with the demand for Gorkhaland.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Lottery Keeps Mason With Cops
Coronavirus has prompted a migrant worker’s return from Kerala and purchase of a lottery ticket with Rs 1-crore first prize upon his arrival in Murshidabad’s Beldanga and his subsequent refuge at a police station for two days.
Izharul Sheikh, 30, a resident of Mirzapur village, had been working as a mason in Kerala for a daily wage of Rs 800. He attracted the attention of his entire village on Thursday, but not because he had just returned from the Covid-19-hit Kerala.
A shopkeeper at the Beldanga bus stand area phoned Izharul on Thursday evening to inform him that his Sikkim DL Lottery ticket carried the winning number for Rs 1 crore.
Soon, local people started gathering near his house.
(Source: The Telegraph)
5. Fresh Arson At Prison Over nCoV Restriction
Trouble again erupted at the “battle-ravaged” Dum Dum Central Correctional Home on Sunday, when some inmates reportedly tried to attack the women’s ward, took to arson and allegedly manhandled the guards, prompting police to resort to lathi-charge. A day earlier, inmates went on the rampage, set fire to jail property, fought pitched battles with police and attempted to scale over the walls, leading cops to open fire in which one prisoner was killed; at least 28 prisoners, jail employees and cops were injured on Saturday.
Police on Sunday morning recovered two firearms and hammers in cells. “It seems to be a pre-planned attack or how could they have access to weapons on the premises,” said state correctional home minister Ujjwal Biswas. CID has started a probe into the incident.
(Source: The Times Of India)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)