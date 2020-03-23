QKolkata: Non-Essentials Shut From 5pm; 3 More Positive Cases

The Bengal government on Sunday declared a complete lockdown in Kolkata, Salt Lake and New Town, almost all municipal towns in 16 districts and a complete shutdown in the districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum, Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and West Burdwan, from 5pm on Monday till Friday midnight, exempting only critical and essential services from its ambit.

Food and medicine falls under the ambit of essential services, so there is no restriction on such retailers.

The two-page order makes it clear that selling food — grocery, vegetable, fruit, meat, fish, bread, milk, ration shops — including storage and transportation, will be exempted. Importantly, the Bengal government has specified that “e-commerce of groceries and food items and home delivery of food” will be exempted, too. This exempted list will include petrol pumps, LPG, oil agencies, their godowns and transportation. The order imposes no restrictions on vehicles carrying food and essential supplies.

