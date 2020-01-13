QKolkata: Modi’s Speech on CAA At Belur Math; Mamata Skips Event

Mamata Banerjee did not share the dais with Narendra Modi at the Calcutta Port Trust programme that became the second stage for the Prime Minister’s political performance on Sunday.

The chief minister’s name was printed on the invitation card and the five plaques on the various port-related infrastructure projects the Prime Minister formally launched from Netaji Indoor Stadium. Modi renamed the Calcutta port after Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

No official reason was ascribed to Mamata skipping the event. On Saturday, the chief minister had met the prime minister, drawing flak from some students. Mamata had told the students: “I went to just one programme although I had been invited to four programmes. I went only to one, to discharge my constitutional obligations.”

A port official said the organisers had expected Mamata to come but did not say whether any official communication on her absence had been received.

