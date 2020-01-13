QKolkata: Modi’s Speech on CAA At Belur Math; Mamata Skips Event
1. CAA Speech At Belur
Few expected Narendra Modi to recall the unforgettable lines of Swami Vivekananda: “I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth….”
Prime Minister Modi did not spring any surprise.
At Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Mission that Swamiji founded, Modi launched a full-scale defence of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which has become the most contentious piece of legislation in Independent India.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Mamata Banerjee Skips Calcutta Port Trust Meet
Mamata Banerjee did not share the dais with Narendra Modi at the Calcutta Port Trust programme that became the second stage for the Prime Minister’s political performance on Sunday.
The chief minister’s name was printed on the invitation card and the five plaques on the various port-related infrastructure projects the Prime Minister formally launched from Netaji Indoor Stadium. Modi renamed the Calcutta port after Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
No official reason was ascribed to Mamata skipping the event. On Saturday, the chief minister had met the prime minister, drawing flak from some students. Mamata had told the students: “I went to just one programme although I had been invited to four programmes. I went only to one, to discharge my constitutional obligations.”
A port official said the organisers had expected Mamata to come but did not say whether any official communication on her absence had been received.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Modi Leaves City, Protesters Shift Venue
The epicentre of protest against CAA and NRC shifted from Esplanade to Park Circus on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an aerial route over the city and flew out of the Kolkata airport around 12.30pm on Sunday. However, even though the protesters were gone, they left behind a number of messages painted with permanent street paint and white cement on the city’s most popular square.
“The idea was simple. We wanted to shout out a message that was loud and clear — any leader or organisation that tries to divide people on the basis of religion is not welcome in this state or city,” said Usashi Pal, a postgraduate student of Jadavpur University who had stayed up all night at Metro Channel in Esplanade.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Belur ‘Homecoming’: PM Visits, Meditates In Swamiji’s Room, Pays Tribute To Ramakrishna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stayed the night at Belur Math, spent Sunday morning meditating and praying in Swami Vivekananda’s room. He described his Belur Math visit, the second one after he became prime minister, as a “homecoming”.
The evening before, he had requested his room be kept in its usual spartan state. In the morning, Modi came out of the international guest house clad in a dhoti in a style typical of the monks at the ashram and walked towards Swamiji’s room to pay him a floral tribute on his birth anniversary. The room, which is kept open for visitors only on his birthday, is where Vivekananda meditated and spoke to his fellow monks. “Today on Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day I am at the Belur Math including the room where Swamiji meditated,” Modi tweeted.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. 42-Year-Old Suffering From Sleep Apnoea Rams His Bike Into Crane, Loses Right Leg
A 42-year-old Barrackpore resident suffering from sleep apnoea lost his limb in a road accident as he had dozed off while riding a bike. It was a close shave for Sandip Dass who is now undergoing treatment for the sleep disorder after his surgery. The businessman was riding the bike on Kalyani Expressway on 16 December afternoon when he had a narrow escape from a fatal accident.
In a state of sleep, he failed to notice a crane approaching from the opposite side. His two-wheeler collided head-on with the crane.
“I had left home on work on my bike. The accident happened somewhere between Barrackpore and Sodepur. I don’t remember the exact place and what exactly had happened to me after the collision. When I came to my senses, I was in the hospital,” said Dass.
(Source: The Times Of India)
