QKolkata: Masks Made Mandatory; Cops Attacked For Enforcing Curfew

Covering your mouth and nose is now mandatory in Bengal in case you step out of your home, but you are free to use ‘any piece of cloth’ as protection.

In an order issued by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on Sunday, the state government said it is critical to adopt “all possible measures for saving people from exposure to coronavirus” and added that it “shall be mandatory to use this cover always, especially in public places”.

Any violation is likely to attract a penalty. According to a senior official, any government order is legally enforceable under section 188 of IPC, which gives police the power to arrest and prosecute those who violate it. The offence is bailable and carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.

(Source: The Times Of India)