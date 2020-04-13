QKolkata: Masks Made Mandatory; Cops Attacked For Enforcing Curfew
1. Bengal Govt Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Places
Covering your mouth and nose is now mandatory in Bengal in case you step out of your home, but you are free to use ‘any piece of cloth’ as protection.
In an order issued by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on Sunday, the state government said it is critical to adopt “all possible measures for saving people from exposure to coronavirus” and added that it “shall be mandatory to use this cover always, especially in public places”.
Any violation is likely to attract a penalty. According to a senior official, any government order is legally enforceable under section 188 of IPC, which gives police the power to arrest and prosecute those who violate it. The offence is bailable and carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.
2. Cops Attacked For Enforcing Lockdown
Three cops and a civic volunteer were injured after being attacked by a 25-strong mob when trying to enforce lockdown in Metiabruz’s Rajabagan on Friday night. The footage of the incident revealed the four were assaulted and pelted with stones and chased by the group. A bike used by the cops was also damaged. Till Sunday afternoon, cops arrested seven persons for allegedly being involved in the incident while 14 have been detained for questioning.
Sources said SI Golam Gaus Khan, assistant SI Shahidullah Safui, constable Upen Chandra Burman and civic volunteer Tankur Makhal were treated at the Garden Reach State General Hospital.Police have identified the accused as Nasir Gazi, 33, Sk Abdur Rahim, 28, Md Hashim alias Hensue, 52, Nazim Gazi, 19, Sk Adbul Jafar, 21, Sk Aktar Hossain, 36, and Sk Abdur Rehman alias Hrithik, 19. All seven are local residents.
3. Applications For Travel Nod Mount
The extension of the lockdown till 30 April has provided police with a new job — handle hundreds of applications for permission to travel.
While the applicants were few and far between till Saturday, police stations at several places in south Bengal saw a massive surge on Sunday.
The reasons cited for the applications ranged from elderly parents’ illness to wish to be at the side of a pregnant wife.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday said the lockdown would be extended up to 30 April but there would be a human face to it.
4. Covid-19 Survivors’ Return Prevented
Two residents of Balluk in East Midnapore’s Tamluk were denied entry to their homes when they returned after recovering from Covid-19 at a hospital in Panskura on Sunday.
The duo are part of a family of six who were admitted to the Panskura Superspecialty Hospital three weeks ago after the 70-year-old head of their family, a businessman, and his son, had been brought to the same facility with Covid-19 symptoms.
After the father and the son had been detected with the novel coronavirus, tests were carried out on four other family members. They also tested positive for the virus.
Sources said the incident had scared Balluk villagers, who did not want to let them in fearing that the disease would spread.
5. Lockdown Impact on Your Poila Baishakh Platter
With lockdown extending beyond Poila Baishakh on 14 April, the first day of Bengali calendar year is going to be a low-key affair. The markets, which are running on basic essential supply, may force many to compromise on their culinary delight.
Mutton, for instance, is unlikely to evoke gastronomical delight on Bengali platter, not because of soaring price, but because of its supply issue.
“The goat supply has suffered a big jolt with hardly any truck coming from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Only a few mutton shops could open on Sunday. With depleting stock, we don’t think that we can supply mutton on Monday or Tuesday,” said Abdur Rehman, secretary of Bengal Meat Shop Owners Association.
