QKolkata: Mamata Seeks Rs 50,000 cr in Funds From Centre & More
1. Mamata Writes To Modi For Release Of Rs 50,000 cr
Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to release Rs 50,000 crore, which the state was yet to receive under various heads from the Centre.
The crux of the letter is that non-availability of funds is hurting development projects in Bengal.
“I write to you with deep concern regarding the steady reduction of central funds to our state and also inordinate delay in release of funds due to us from government of India. You will appreciate that this extraordinary situation is leading to great hardship and creating major difficulties in meeting our obligations for the welfare of the common people of West Bengal,” the letter by the chief minister reads.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. CAA Protesters Sweep Jadavpur University Polls
The organisations that had campaigned against the amended citizenship act have swept the students’ union elections at Jadavpur University.
In the engineering and technology faculty, the Democratic Students’ Front (DSF) retained the union, winning all four office-bearer posts.
In science, We The Independents (WTI) won all five office-bearer posts.
In the arts faculty, the Students Federation of India (SFI), an arm of the CPM, won all four office-bearer posts.
All three organisations have been consistently campaigning against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
The elections were held on Wednesday.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, ended a distant second in the engineering faulty, dislodging the SFI from its position.
Of the 4,300 votes cast in the engineering faculty, the ABVP got a little over 500.
The organisation also contested the election in the arts faculty, where it came fourth.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Gheraoed For 6 Days, Presidency University Dean Leaves Campus As Students Sleep
Presidency University Dean of Students Arun Maity left the campus on early Wednesday morning after being gheraoed by a section of students for over six consecutive days.
A varsity official said Maity, who was gheraoed since 3.30 pm on 13 February, left the campus around 3 am on Wednesday while the 30 agitating students were sleeping on the corridor.
He boarded his car parked in the portico and left, the official said.
Doctors inspected Maity and declared him fit but he is stressed due to the gherao, he said.
The dean did not take calls despite repeated attempts.
(Source: The Indian Express)
Also Read : Presidency University's hostel issue resolved
4. Floor Of School Bus Caves In, Birbhum Girl Injured
A six-year-old girl suffered multiple head injuries after she slipped out of a moving school bus when a portion of the vehicle’s floor caved in near Sonarpara village of Birbhum, close to the Bengal-Jharkhand border, on Thursday morning.
The incident, which comes days after a pool car carrying students fell into a ditch at Polba in Hooghly, shows unfit vehicles continue to ferry schoolchildren.
Shagufta Naim, a Class I student at DAV Public School in Jharkhand’s Maheshpur, is under treatment at the Muraroi block hospital in Birbhum. Doctors have suggested a brain scan to rule out internal head injuries.
Shagufta used to travel to the school from her hometown in Birbhum’s Muraroi, which is 8km away.
(Source: The Telegraph)
5. Tension At Kolkata Hospital After Family Member Of Deceased Woman Hits Doctor
Tension brewed at a private hospital on Thursday, after a family member of a woman, who died following childbirth, apparently slapped one of the doctors, alleging medical negligence.
A video footage sent to PTI by the hospital showed a grieving man assaulting a doctor, who tried explaining the situation to them, in the presence of several people and a police personnel.
According to hospital sources, the woman, in her 30s, had delivered her child on Wednesday morning. Both the mother and the child were in stable condition throughout the day.
However, the woman’s health deteriorated early on Thursday, following which she died of cardiac arrest, the sources said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )