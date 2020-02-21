QKolkata: Mamata Seeks Rs 50,000 cr in Funds From Centre & More

2. CAA Protesters Sweep Jadavpur University Polls

The organisations that had campaigned against the amended citizenship act have swept the students’ union elections at Jadavpur University.

In the engineering and technology faculty, the Democratic Students’ Front (DSF) retained the union, winning all four office-bearer posts.

In science, We The Independents (WTI) won all five office-bearer posts.

In the arts faculty, the Students Federation of India (SFI), an arm of the CPM, won all four office-bearer posts.

All three organisations have been consistently campaigning against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The elections were held on Wednesday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, ended a distant second in the engineering faulty, dislodging the SFI from its position.

Of the 4,300 votes cast in the engineering faculty, the ABVP got a little over 500.

The organisation also contested the election in the arts faculty, where it came fourth.

(Source: The Telegraph)