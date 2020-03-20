QKolkata: CM Seeks Public-Private Synergy to Fight Corona & More

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday broached the idea of public-private handholding in healthcare to tide over the “extraordinary situation” arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banerjee proposed the creation of a common pool of equipment and trained resources as she extracted assurances from leading private-sector hospitals to supplement the government healthcare sector’s efforts to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A Medical Emergency Fund will be set up so that the private sector can sponsor expensive equipment, like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, which are essential to clear Covid-19 patients’ lungs.

(Source: The Times Of India)