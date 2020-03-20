QKolkata: CM Seeks Public-Private Synergy to Fight Corona & More
1. All Hands On Deck, CM Seeks Pvt-Public Synergy In Viral fight
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday broached the idea of public-private handholding in healthcare to tide over the “extraordinary situation” arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Banerjee proposed the creation of a common pool of equipment and trained resources as she extracted assurances from leading private-sector hospitals to supplement the government healthcare sector’s efforts to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A Medical Emergency Fund will be set up so that the private sector can sponsor expensive equipment, like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, which are essential to clear Covid-19 patients’ lungs.
2. CU, Presi Defer Exams, Others May Follow Suit
Calcutta University has rescheduled its undergraduate and postgraduate examinations scheduled in the first week of April owing to the novel coronavirus crisis. The new dates will be announced when colleges and universities reopen after 15 April. More than 70,000 students are pursuing UG and PG in over 165 colleges affiliated to CU.
“It was decided after a meeting on Thursday that both UG and PG examinations will be rescheduled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have not declared the new dates as we are not sure how the situation would be then. If there are orders to keep colleges and universities shut even after 15 April, we will have to postpone the examinations further,” said a CU official.
3. India Post’s First Digital Parcel Lockers
Do you face problems of couriered packages not being delivered at home as you are away at work? To put an end to postmen returning without being able to make a delivery, the department of post, West Bengal circle, has decided to harness technology.
For the first time in the country, a digital parcel locker service has been unveiled at two post offices — one in Sector V and the other in New Town.
“In these newly developing areas, most residents have nuclear families where both husband and wife work and there is no one to collect parcels at home. Yet more and more purchases are happening through e-commerce portals these days. The postman comes back, citing the reason as ‘door locked’. As per postal rules, after a failed attempt, the postman leaves a notification, asking the recipient to collect the parcel from the post office between 11am and 5pm. A working individual would have to take half a day’s leave to do that,” said Gautam Bhattacharya, chief post master general, West Bengal circle.
4. Fear Of NRC Greater Than Coronavirus Scare
The government on Thursday ordered the closure of Aadhaar centres in Bengal for an indefinite period to avoid mass gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak, triggering fresh uncertainty among those who had been trying to get their documents corrected fearing the new citizenship regime.
“Hundreds of people had been queuing up every day at post-offices (which double as Aadhaar centres). Such gatherings were becoming a matter of concern in view of the coronavirus threat. We have 1,116 post-offices. However, after the state government ordered the closure of these centres, we have directed all post-offices to follow the guideline,” said a senior postal department official in Calcutta.
5. Family Over Finances, Work For Tolly Stars In Self-Isolation
It is a speech of former Coca Cola CEO Brian Dyson that has been one of the chief inspirations for Jeet during this phase of self-isolation after he returned from London on Wednesday. After reaching home, he took a steambath and strictly isolated himself from all his family members that include his elderly parents and the children at home.
Jeet rattled off excerpts from Dyson’s speech where he had said: “You will soon understand that work is a rubber ball. If you drop it, it will bounce back. But the other four balls — family, health, friends and spirit — are made of glass. If you drop these, they will be irrevocably scuffed, marked, nicked, damaged, or even shattered. They will never be the same. You must understand that and strive for it”. Speaking to TOI, Jeet said, “This speech is always in my mind. When we decided to return to Kolkata, it was this concern that played on our mind. Besides, there was a travel advisory from the government regarding the UK. Of course, there will be a financial loss. But it is everyone’s safety that is more important.”
