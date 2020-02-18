QKolkata: Mamata Meets Guv; VC Forum Frowns On Dhankhar Notice
1. Mamata Calls On Governor At Raj Bhavan For An Hour
Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan where they had a one on-one meeting for an hour. This is the first meeting between the two heads since Dhankhar assumed office in July, 2019, though the chief minister had been to Raj Bhavan on earlier occasions.
“Had an extremely satisfying hour-long interaction with Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee at Raj Bhavan,” Dhankhar tweeted. There was no immediate reaction from the CM.
The CM went to Raj Bhavan to thank the governor for his speech at the beginning of the budget session. Though Dhankhar had followed protocol and read out the speech prepared by the state government on 7 February, he had initially expressed his views to the government over portions of speech approved by the state cabinet. The governor, however, took stock of the state’s finances before giving the go-ahead to laying of the financial statement.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. VC Forum Frowns On Dhankhar Notice
A forum of vice-chancellors on Monday issued a statement expressing concern over the showcause notice governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had served on Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University VC last week.
The forum wondered whether the VC was being penalised for abiding by state government rules.
The West Bengal Vice-chancellors’ Council has 25 state university vice-chancellors as members.
Jadavpur University VC Suranjan Das and nine others attended the meeting in Salt Lake on Monday. The statement has been endorsed by all, according to the council.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Didi-Shah Meeting On Cards
Mamata Banerjee is likely to come face-to-face with Union home minister Amit Shah in Bhubaneswar on 28 February when the latter will be there to chair a meeting to foster co-operation and co-ordination among Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand.
The decision of the Bengal chief minister to attend the session of the Eastern Zonal Council that would be presided over by Shah assumes significance in the backdrop of the state’s opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register.
“So far, it has been decided that the chief minister will attend the meeting. Till date, the chief minister has attended only one EZC meeting in 2018, which was held in Calcutta and convened by then Union home minister Rajnath Singh, with whom she used to share a personal rapport,” said a senior government official.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. ‘Surrogacy Bid’ Goes Wrong, Couple In Net
A couple in their mid-20s has been arrested from Baghajatin on charges of raping a 22-year-old woman at their rented house last week. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman with Patuli police station on Monday, cops picked up the couple from their home. They were produced before a city court and remanded in a 10-day police custody.
The accused, however, told cops that the intercourse between the man and the woman was consensual and that it was a case of “surrogacy” gone wrong. Police said the man works as a mason and the wife works at a bag manufacturing unit. “The accused persons claim that the woman had agreed to become a surrogate mother and bear the man’s child as the wife was incapable of conceiving. Hence the husband had become intimate with the woman at their home on 9 February,” said a senior police officer.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Jamia Video Leaves Kolkata Students Seething In Anger
The visuals of security personnel thrashing students inside the library of Jamia Millia Islamia that surfaced on Sunday have shocked the student community in Kolkata. The 50-second video from a CCTV footage shows security personnel breaking the door of the library and beating up students with batons.
The attack on the students in Jamia turned out to be a significant turning point in anti-CAA movement, leading to several protests and sit-ins throughout the country against the new citizenship law which demonstrators have termed discriminatory and unconstitutional. “This is state-sponsored terrorism on students. The video exposes the lies by the Delhi Police and the home ministry, which had claimed that police never entered the library,” said Debabrata Sinha, a student of Presidency University where students have organized and participated in several anti-CAA protests in the past two months.
(Source: The Times Of India)
