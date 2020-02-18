QKolkata: Mamata Meets Guv; VC Forum Frowns On Dhankhar Notice

1. Mamata Calls On Governor At Raj Bhavan For An Hour

Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan where they had a one on-one meeting for an hour. This is the first meeting between the two heads since Dhankhar assumed office in July, 2019, though the chief minister had been to Raj Bhavan on earlier occasions.

“Had an extremely satisfying hour-long interaction with Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee at Raj Bhavan,” Dhankhar tweeted. There was no immediate reaction from the CM.

The CM went to Raj Bhavan to thank the governor for his speech at the beginning of the budget session. Though Dhankhar had followed protocol and read out the speech prepared by the state government on 7 February, he had initially expressed his views to the government over portions of speech approved by the state cabinet. The governor, however, took stock of the state’s finances before giving the go-ahead to laying of the financial statement.

(Source: The Times Of India)