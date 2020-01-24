QKolkata: Didi Invokes Netaji To Attack BJP; NRC Attack In Birbhum
1. Didi Invokes Netaji To Snipe At BJP
Mamata Banerjee delved into history and referred to a 1940 speech by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to condemn the alleged divisive politics for “votes” by the BJP and its government at the Centre.
Addressing a crowd at Chowrasta in Darjeeling on the occasion of Netaji’s 123rd birth anniversary, the Bengal chief minister said: “I don’t know whether there will be a leader of Subhash Chandra Bose’s calibre, probably there never will be. But it is necessary for us to remember what he had said for the country.”
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. NRC Panic Triggers Another Attack In Birbhum’s Margram
A group of 400 villagers in Birbhum’s Margram hurled bricks at and gheraoed the home of an NGO worker on Thursday morning as they suspected she was collecting documents to verify their citizenship.
On Wednesday, the house of another NGO worker had been attacked in Birbhum’s Mallarpur as her work led to local people believing that she was collecting data related to their citizenship.
The woman who faced the wrath in Margram on Thursday was Rejina Biwi. A large group, consisting mostly of women, laid siege to her home at Ambha. Sources have said Rejina is an NGO worker who was seen collecting documents from villagers last month in connection with an “Internet-awareness drive”.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Cross, Letters Stolen From Sonika’s Grave
The grave of model Sonika Singh Chauhan, who died in an accident on Rashbehari Avenue early on 29 April 2017, when she was travelling in actor Vikram Chatterjee’s car, has suffered multiple incidents of desecration, the recent being last week.
The accused had removed brass letters and a cross from Chauhan’s grave around 1 am on 17 January, stated the complaint by A K Biswas, secretary of the office of the Christian Burial Board, which maintained the Lower Circular Road Cemetery. Police are certain local drug-addicts had stolen the brass letters and cross to fund their daily fix. These drug-addicts had probably desecrated the grave even earlier, police said.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Alert Cop Prevents Fraud Over WhatsApp Via Twitter Advice
A real-time alert by Kolkata Police prevented a vishing fraud when it advised a Twitter user not to respond to a WhatsApp voice call informing him that he had won a lottery from a game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
The user – Ismail Khan – reached out to social media handles of the police, suspecting a fraud at 8.10 pm on Wednesday.
“I got a WhatsApp call from 991997**** stating they are calling from the show and I have won a lottery of 25 lakh. They asked for account no which I gave. Now they are asking for a photo of my debit card rear side. Seems as fraudulent,” Khan wrote, tagging both the detective department and joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma in it.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Battle Between Those Who Think & Those Who Hate: Roy
Author-activist Arundhati Roy, while delivering a speech at a city film festival on Thursday, said she was amazed at the solidarity and courage shown by students and women, who have been leading the protests against implementation of NRC and CAA since the Bill was passed in November.
“Within days of the Citizenship Amendment Act being passed, the students rose. AMU, Jamia, JNU, Jadavpur University. They showed us what courage and solidarity mean. They showed us that this is a battle between those who know how to think and those who know how to hate,” she said.
(Source: The Times Of India)