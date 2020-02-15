QKolkata: Mamata 'Feels Bad'; First Ride Of E-W Metro On V-Day
1. Uninvited, CM Feels Bad
Mamata Banerjee on Friday told the Bengal Assembly that she “felt bad” for not being invited to the inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor, recalling how she had to “shed tears” as the railway minister a decade back to get the project sanctioned.
The Bengal chief minister, during her address to the House in a discussion on the gubernatorial speech at the start of the ongoing budget session, said “kharap lagey (feels bad)” while referring to her name being omitted from the advertisement released by the railways for the Thursday event.
East-West First Metro Ride Turns Personal Milestone for Passengers
There is something special about first day first show, more so if you are lucky enough to experience two milestones in your city’s history, that too 35 years apart. Tithi Haldar was only 10 years old when she travelled from Bhowanipore to Esplanade the day Kolkata’s — and India’s — first Metro train started rolling on 24 October 1984. More than 35 years later, the 45-year-old market researcher availed herself of the first East-West Metro commercial service at 8am on Friday to travel from Sector V to Salt Lake stadium.
While Haldar was keen to be part of two historic occasions, another 45-year-old was determined to make history himself. Salt Lake AC block resident Rajib Roy walked to Sector V station at the crack of dawn to be the first to buy an East-West Metro token; he beat two others to it. His reward was a small ceremony that the authorities organised on the train to felicitate the “first East-West Metro passenger”.
3. Mamata Scoffs At ‘Goli’ Admission
Mamata Banerjee on Friday apparently lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comment that hate speech and inflammatory slogans like “goli maaro (shoot)” should not have been used by the BJP in the Delhi Assembly election campaign, saying it was as pointless as “the doctor arriving after the patient’s death”.
Warning Shah — albeit without naming him — and his party of consequences for having “poisoned” the political culture in India with hatred, divisiveness and violence, the chief minister said workers and supporters would be misguided if leaders said such things.
“If you have told them to open fire and people have actually hit the streets of Delhi more than once and done exactly that, what is the point now in trying to apologise? Get a grip on yourselves,” Mamata said in the Bengal Assembly, addressing the BJP’s Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga, the legislature party leader in the House.
4. 230 Girls Stay Out Of Hostel Till After 10pm
Around 230 Presidency University students who live in the varsity’s girls’ hostel in Salt Lake defied the 10pm deadline on Thursday night, staying out till 11pm to assert their demand for relaxation of the curfew for practical and emergency purposes. University authorities, though, pointed out that the 10pm deadline was already beyond what other institutions permitted.
On Thursday, the protesting girls finished dinner early and stepped out of the hostel at BF 141.
They marched outside, shouting slogans against the hostel authorities, raising a host of issues, including the curfew hour. Some of the other issues were the lack of adequate drinking water facilities in the hostel, refusal to waive guest charges, absence of sanitary napkin vending machines and closure of hostel during vacations.
5. Aishe Visits Park Circus Sit-in & Campuses, Slams ‘Fascist Forces’
Aishe Ghosh on Friday attacked RSS and its affiliates BJP and ABVP for targeting the student community and democratic atmosphere on campuses. The JNU students’ union president was at Jadavpur University to address members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). She said the RSS feared the nationwide agitation by students against its ideology of a homogeneous culture and “Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan”.
Sources on campus said Ghosh attacked ABVP because the RSS-affiliated students’ body has fielded nine candidates in various panels in Arts and engineering for the first time. “It (ABVP) is an organisation which sends masked goons to campuses to beat up those who stand for the rights of students and campus democracy. They believe in using force whereas universities are places that provide space for free speech and debates,” said Ghosh.
