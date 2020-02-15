QKolkata: Mamata 'Feels Bad'; First Ride Of E-W Metro On V-Day

Mamata Banerjee on Friday apparently lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comment that hate speech and inflammatory slogans like “goli maaro (shoot)” should not have been used by the BJP in the Delhi Assembly election campaign, saying it was as pointless as “the doctor arriving after the patient’s death”.

Warning Shah — albeit without naming him — and his party of consequences for having “poisoned” the political culture in India with hatred, divisiveness and violence, the chief minister said workers and supporters would be misguided if leaders said such things.

“If you have told them to open fire and people have actually hit the streets of Delhi more than once and done exactly that, what is the point now in trying to apologise? Get a grip on yourselves,” Mamata said in the Bengal Assembly, addressing the BJP’s Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga, the legislature party leader in the House.

(Source: The Telegraph)