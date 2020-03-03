QKolkata: Mamata Calls Delhi Violence ‘A Planned Genocide’ & More

Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the Delhi riots a “planned genocide” that was deliberately painted in a communal colour later and lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the loss of lives in the capital.

The Bengal chief minister told a mega Trinamool Congress event in Kolkata that her “heart weeps” from the pain of witnessing the re-run of the “Gujarat model” in Delhi.

“They keep saying the CAA is not for taking but for giving citizenship. Is it for taking innocent lives? From the scores of deaths in each BJP-ruled states, of those protesting the CAA-NRC-NPR, to what happened in Delhi last week…. Amit Shah should remember these things,” Mamata said at the event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

(Source: The Telegraph)