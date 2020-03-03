QKolkata: Mamata Calls Delhi Violence ‘A Planned Genocide’ & More
1. Delhi Riot A Genocide: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the Delhi riots a “planned genocide” that was deliberately painted in a communal colour later and lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the loss of lives in the capital.
The Bengal chief minister told a mega Trinamool Congress event in Kolkata that her “heart weeps” from the pain of witnessing the re-run of the “Gujarat model” in Delhi.
“They keep saying the CAA is not for taking but for giving citizenship. Is it for taking innocent lives? From the scores of deaths in each BJP-ruled states, of those protesting the CAA-NRC-NPR, to what happened in Delhi last week…. Amit Shah should remember these things,” Mamata said at the event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. ‘Goli Maaro’: 3 BJP Men Held, 1 Gets Bail
Three BJP workers have been arrested for using the “goli maaro” slogan en route to Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata on Sunday.
Two of them have been remanded in two days’ police custody; the third, a 71-yearold RSS functionary, has been granted bail.
Police said video footage of the procession was analysed, and the people shouting the threatening slogans were identified as Surendra Kumar Tiwari (55), Dhruba Basu (71) and Pankaj Prasad, who is in his mid-twenties.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Amit Shah Wants All-Out Fight In Civic Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday forced the BJP’s Bengal leaders to go all out against the Trinamul Congress in the coming municipal polls when he apparently sensed that the state unit of the party was planning a token electoral fight at over 100 civic bodies.
Multiple sources in the state BJP told this correspondent that the party heavyweight had brought about a change of 180 degrees in the leaders’ strategy vis-à-vis the civic elections at an interaction with them here on Sunday evening. The state functionaries immediately convened a meeting of the district office-bearers to discuss the civic polls on Monday morning.
“He (Shah) said he would not accept anything short of a whole-hearted fight. He didn’t set any target, but made it clear that he wanted the state unit to put up its best,” said a source.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Carrot & Stick To Rein In Rogue Pool Cars
Bringing the entire pool car fleet under regulatory framework and giving the operators a certain degree of flexibility in operation are what, transport department officials feel, would ensure greater safety of students.
A preliminary assessment by the transport department revealed that most of the students were still being ferried by private vehicles by grossly compromising with safety rules. Since the department hardly has any control over these private vehicles, enforcing regulations on these vehicles is next to impossible. So, as the first step, the state is likely to impose a ban on ferrying students in private vehicles and ensure that all pool cars and schoolbuses are strictly commercial.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. BCom Student Crushed Between Racing Buses
Reckless driving by a bus trying to overtake another from the left at a bus stop snuffed out the life of a final-year BCom student near Bijon Setu on Monday morning.
Abinash Shaw (21), a resident of Banku Bihari Chatterjee Road, was about to board a bus when he got crushed by another one illegally overtaking it from the left.
Locals said it was around 11am on Monday when the accident took place. The victim, Abinash Shaw had exited BB Chatterjee Road and crossed the Rashbehari connector to board a EM Bypass-bound bus to reach Ruby.
When a bus on route 18B/1 slowed down in the middle of the road and the conductor signalled Abinash to hop on, he stepped on the road and moved towards the bus. But before he could board it, he was crushed between the two buses.
(Source: The Times Of India)
