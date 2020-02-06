QKolkata: KMC Puts Aadhaar Process On Hold For NPR Protests & More
1. KMC Puts Aadhaar Update On Hold After NPR Protests
The drive to update and rectify Aadhaar data with the help of outside agencies at civic borough offices in Kolkata has come to a standstill following violence at a Kidderpore KMC health centre.
The violence followed allegations that two officials of a private bank — engaged to collect Aadhaar data — were collecting data for the National Population Register (NPR), an exercise opposed tooth-and-nail by the Bengal government.
A mob of around 3,000 people held the two IndusInd Bank officials captive for two-and-ahalf hours on Tuesday evening and thrashed them before cops and senior KMC officials stepped in and rescued them. Cops, however, arrested them later and charged them with forgery, criminal breach of trust and sections under the Information Technology Act.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Member Of University Inquiry Panel Quits
One of the three members on a committee formed by Visva-Bharati to look into alleged confinement of MP Swapan Dasgupta during his lecture on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and an attack on students at a varsity hostel stepped down on Wednesday citing “allegation of bias” against him.
Dulal Chandra Ghosh, who quit the committee, is the nominee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chancellor of the central varsity, at the executive council.
The officiating-registrar of Visva-Bharati, Asha Mukherjee, issued a notification on Wednesday on Ghosh’s decision to step down.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Bengal Launches Minority Scholarship
The Mamata Banerjee government has launched a new scheme “Aikyashree” that will shoulder the entire burden of providing scholarships to students of minority communities after nearly half of the applicants in the state could not secure the Centre’s scholarship last year.
The initiative that could put an additional burden of Rs 800 crore on the struggling state exchequer assumes significance in the backdrop of the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Aikyashree sends a message that the state’s ruling party will not discriminate between students from minority communities.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Dad-In-Law Dies Trying To Save Woman From Ambulance Driver
A 52-year-old man lost his life after being run over by an ambulance driver after he challenged the driver and his assistant for allegedly trying to molest and kidnap his daughter-in-law in central Kolkata late on Tuesday.
The accused ambulance driver — identified as Sk Abdul Rahaman (26) — reportedly stepped on the accelerator, dragging Gopal Pramanick for 100 metres.
While Gopal’s 28-year-old daughter-in-law, Priyanka, told the cops that her father-in-law tried to protect her and protested against the ambulance driver and helper’s attempt to kidnap her, the cops say they have, so far, found it to be just a case of rash driving.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Presidency VC Shifted To Hospital After Gherao
Presidency University vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia had to be shifted out of the campus in an ambulance around 6.45pm on Wednesday after she reportedly fell ill due to the 31-hour gherao by students since 11am on Tuesday. University registrar Debajyoti Konar said she had to be taken to a hospital after she complained of breathlessness with restricted movement.
“When she was on the verge of collapse, we decided to shift her to a hospital. We arranged for an ambulance to move her out of the campus,” said Konar.
The VC, along with 40 heads of various departments and other officials of the varsity, were forced to stay back on the campus because of the agitation by the students.
(Source: The Times Of India)
