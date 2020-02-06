QKolkata: KMC Puts Aadhaar Process On Hold For NPR Protests & More

The drive to update and rectify Aadhaar data with the help of outside agencies at civic borough offices in Kolkata has come to a standstill following violence at a Kidderpore KMC health centre.

The violence followed allegations that two officials of a private bank — engaged to collect Aadhaar data — were collecting data for the National Population Register (NPR), an exercise opposed tooth-and-nail by the Bengal government.

A mob of around 3,000 people held the two IndusInd Bank officials captive for two-and-ahalf hours on Tuesday evening and thrashed them before cops and senior KMC officials stepped in and rescued them. Cops, however, arrested them later and charged them with forgery, criminal breach of trust and sections under the Information Technology Act.

